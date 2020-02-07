ASHE COUNTY — Voters across America will have their first crack at the polls Feb. 13-29, with one-stop early voting for the 2020 elections opening up. Voter registration ended Feb. 7.
Voters in Ashe can go to the Ashe County Courthouse's Board of Elections office to vote, according to Ashe County BOE Director John Shepherd.
In Ashe, Paula Perry, Jonathan Jordan, Jason Krider, Wayne Osborne, Beth Sorrell, William Sands, Jerry Powers, Jim Cain Jr. and Russell Killen are up for three seats on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners. Republicans Perry, Jordan, Krider, Osborne, Sands and Powers will go through a primary vote, which will trim their side of the field to three.
According to the North Carolina BOE, prospective voters must be a U.S. citizen, have been a resident of North Carolina, the county and precinct for 30 days before the election, be at least 18-years-old and not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction. Seventeen-year-olds may register and vote in a primary election if they will be 18 at the time of the general election.
The 2020 North Carolina primaries are semi-closed, meaning that the state’s political parties can limit who can participate outside of their party’s own members. According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, unaffiliated voters have a choice to vote in North Carolina’s Republican, Democratic or Libertarian primaries, but not for the Green or Constitutional parties, as decided by each party’s state leadership.
In the 2020 primaries, a previously enacted “voter ID” law will not be in effect. A state law that would have required voters to show photo identification in order to receive a ballot was blocked by a judge in late 2019. The case is currently ongoing.
The 2020 N.C. Primary takes place on Tuesday, March 3.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide coverage as the election unfolds.
Thomas Sherill contributed reporting to this story.
