Ashe County District Court was held on Thursday, Feb. 4 at Ashe County Courthouse at 9 a.m. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Among cases being heard were Reginald S. Elledge and Jacob R. Toliver.
Elledge, 45, of Fleetwood, was arrested on Jan. 2 for the shooting death of Leonicio R. Guerrero.
Elledge's case was continued to May 24 and he is being represented in court by Garland B. Baker.
Toliver, 33, of Todd, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with two counts relating to child pornography.
Toliver's case was continued to March 25 and he is being represented in court by Garland B. Baker.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they are made available.
