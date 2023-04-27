WEST JEFFERSON - On Saturday April 22, responders from multiple agencies came together to train for something they hope to never experience here in Ashe County. An active shooter with a Rescue Task Force response exercise held at Ashe County High School provided an opportunity for responders to practice new skills learned over the past few months. The concept provides an integrated medical response that includes law enforcement, fire, rescue and EMS to provide expedited care to potential victims.
Participants in the exercise included the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Ashe Medics, Ashe County Rescue Squad, Ashe Memorial Hospital, Ashe County High School Health Occupations Class, Ashe County E-911 Communications Center, Creston Volunteer Fire Department, Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Lansing Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Laurel Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, New River Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Todd Volunteer Fire Department, West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Ashe County Emergency Management Office, and Specialized Consulting Services Inc.
A special shout out goes to the Rescue Task Force Core Committee members that worked diligently to develop and deliver the training to local law enforcement and fire and rescue responders: Danny Houck and Jeremy Williams with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office; Patty Gambill and Josh Steelman with the Ashe County Emergency Management Office; Robert Poe, Rob Blevins, and Jason Cline with the Ashe County Rescue Squad; Randy Porter and Ryan Kissel with Ashe Medics.
The county would also like to thank Wilkes Community College Continuing Education Coordinator for Fire/Rescue and EMS Rusty Zachary for working with them to ensure responders received class credit and a space for the training and the Ashe County School System for allowing them to utilize their facility for the exercise.
