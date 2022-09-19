WEST JEFFERSON — The fire at Cobble Creek Lumber On Aug. 30, in West Jefferson necessitated the evacuation of 68 families on Hice Street, Burkett Avenue and some small streets off School Avenue. The Ashe Department of Social Services were called upon to open an emergency shelter to help house the evacuees, and they answered the call. In the wee hours of the morning, staff were activated to open a non-congregate shelter. Robin Richardson, Chris Jones, Jamie Shepherd, Josh Poe and Tracie McMillan registered the evacuees, assessed their needs, and assisted in sheltering the residents for the night.
ACTA provided emergency transportation for the residents affected by the evacuation. PK Patel and his team at the Nations Inn and Days Inn opened their doors and allowed the displaced residents to be housed at their facilities on short notice. The reception staff were welcoming and accommodating as the evacuees arrived in a wave.
“It was wonderful to see everyone working together to house 18 of the families affected by this evacuation,” said Ashe County Department of Social Services Director Tracie McMillan. “We train staff to respond in an emergency and prepare to open a shelter. Each disaster brings different challenges, and regardless of the training, you never know what you are going to need to do. Staff responded swiftly and well to the challenges brought throughout the night.”
As with many areas of our lives, Covid has affected the way that emergency shelter operations are planned. A non-congregate shelter allows citizens affected by a potential disaster to be housed for a short term while preventing the transmission of Covid.
“This is the first non-congregate shelter that Ashe DSS has operated, and it was very successful,” McMillan said. “I am very proud of the staff at DSS and grateful to the community partners who came together that night to help those in need of emergency shelter.”
None of the homes endangered by the fire were harmed. All residents were able to return to their homes the next morning.
Residents of Ashe and guests can help themselves by making a plan in case of disaster. A lot of good information is available on readync.gov. Disaster can strike quickly and techniques like a “Go Bag” will help families leave quickly with basic necessities in hand.
