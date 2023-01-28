ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. - Two inmates that reportedly escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, were apprehended on Friday night in Hawkins County, Tennessee.
According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Abingdon, the two inmates, Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia, were found by police officers hiding in the upstairs of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee.
Both were arrested without incident. Brown is currently being held in the Washington County Tennessee jail without bond. Ricketson, an inmate who had been convicted on two counts of murder, is currently being held in the Hawkins County Tennessee jail without bond.
On Jan. 26, Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell alerted the public that both of the suspects had ties to the northern border of Ashe County.
"Please be alert, keep your families safe, lock all home/car doors and call 911 immediately if you see anything suspicious," Sheriff Howell said in a statement.
A $5,000 reward each ($10,000 combined) had been offered for information leading to the apprehension of the two escapees.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, both Brown and Ricketson escaped the jail wearing red jumpsuits and were traveling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV that had visible damage on the rear of the vehicle.
At 9:45 a.m. Friday morning, Sheriff Howell provided an update on the search and said that the stolen gold Cadillac has been found in Hawkins County, Tennessee, meaning they were most likely heading away from Ashe County. Both suspects were found later Friday evening. The inmates were found approximately four miles from where the stolen Cadillac was discovered in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Agencies involved in this manhunt include the following: U.S. Marshal Service, U.S. Forestry, Virginia State Police, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries, Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Johnson City Police Department, Morristown Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Bristol Virginia Police Department, and Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department.
