JEFFERSON — Two Florida teens who were the subject of a day-long manhunt have each been charged with eight felonies in three different counties. Aziz Y. Felder, 19, of Daytona, Fl., and Jaheim R. Hicks, 19, of Port Orange, Fl., were arrested Tuesday, July 30.
Each is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state in Ashe County, felony larceny and breaking or entering a motor vehicle in Yadkin County and robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiring robbery with a dangerous weapon in Watauga County. The extradition/fugitive of other state charges stem from a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge each is facing in Volusia County, Fl.
Both are being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond for the charges in Ashe County, a $25,000 secured bond for the charges from Yadkin County and a $250,000 secured bond for the charges in Watauga County.
According to the Boone Police Department, Hicks and Felder allegedly robbed a Circle K in Boone at 2 a.m. Monday, July 29. They then allegedly fled the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu, which had previously been stolen in Yadkin County.
The car’s location was picked up near the Dollar General in Jefferson, when the vehicle wrecked and the pair fled on foot, according to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
ACSO officer Randy Lewis said they were found walking along Wade Bare Road in Jefferson the next day, not far from the scene of the wreck.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
