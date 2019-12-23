JEFFERSON — The filing period for the 2020 election ended Friday, Dec. 20, at noon, with nine running for a seat on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners, according to the Ashe County Board of Elections.
Paula Perry, Jonathan Jordan, Jason Krider, Wayne Osborne, Beth Sorrell, William Sands, Jerry Powers, Jim Cain Jr. and Russell Killen all filed to run for the board after the window opened Dec. 2.
Sands and Perry are the two incumbents, while Commissioner Larry Rhodes opted to not run to keep his seat. Perry will be looking to keep her seat after the expiration of a four-year term, while Sands received a two-year term in the 2018 elections after finishing with the third-most votes.
Sorrell, Cain and Killen all filed to run as Democrats, while the other six candidates are with the Republican Party. If one of the democratic candidates were to be elected, they would be the first Democrat on the board since 2011, according to the Ashe County BOE.
Ashe Post & Times will provide coverage as the election unfolds.
