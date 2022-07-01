WEST JEFFERSON - Ashe County Sheriff B. Phill Howell announces the arrest of five Ashe County individuals after Sheriff Deputies conducted investigations. Gary Sluder, Julie Wright, Marvin Simcox, Kathrine Salsbery, and Chad Campbell were all connected and charged.
On June 9 in West Jefferson, a large amount of tools and household goods that had previously been reported stolen were located. Sheriff's Deputies conducted investigations at three different addresses where they were able to secure the property quickly. Four suspects, Sluder, Wright, Simcox, and Salsbery, were arrested and charged with possessing stolen items. Recovered property was valued in excess of $7,500.
"90% of the stolen items were recovered within 24 hours of the crime and returned to the victims. Sgt. James McNeill's crew did an amazing job locating all the found property and working as a team with our Detectives. We are blessed to have the men and women that want to serve our county in this capacity," Howell said.
During the process of this investigation, information was received which helped to solve an unrelated Felony Larceny in the Grassy Creek community. This incident had been reported on June 1. Chad Campbell was charged and arrested with Felony Larceny.
Gary Lee Sluder, of West Jefferson, was charged with:
- Felony Possession of Stolen Goods
- Two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering
- Two counts of Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering Felony Larceny of a Firearm
- Felony Possession of Firearm By Felon
Kathrine Victoria Salsbery, of West Jefferson, was charged with:
- Felony Possession of Stolen Goods
- Two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering
- Two counts of Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering
Chad Edward Campbell, of Grassy Creek, was charged with:
- Two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering
- Two counts of Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering
- Two counts of Felony Larceny
Marvin Ray Simcox, of West Jefferson, was charged with:
- Felony Possession of Stolen Goods
Julie Deanna Wright, of West Jefferson, was charged with:
