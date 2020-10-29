BLACKSBURG, Va. — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a flash flood warning for western Alleghany County, Ashe County and Watauga County until 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
At 8:34 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Boone, Jefferson, West Jefferson, Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain, Lansing and Todd.
This includes the following streams and drainages: Big Laurel Creek, Brushy Fork, Big Horse Creek, Beaverdam Creek, Call Creek, Cove Creek, Beech Creek and Beaver Creek.
