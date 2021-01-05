FLEETWOOD — A Fleetwood resident is being held without bond at Ashe County Law Enforcement Center after being arrested for the shooting death of a man on the night of Jan. 2.
Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell announced the arrest of Reginald Steve Elledge, 45, after Ashe County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the scene of a homicide at 442 Little Gap Road in Fleetwood.
According to Howell, the incident at the residence that ended in the death of Leonicio Ramos Guerrero was domestic-related.
According to information released by ASCO, Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 2 advising that an adult male had shot another adult male in the 400 block of Little Gap Road. The caller advised telecommunications that the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a white Ford Explorer Sport Trac.
Additional details about Elledge being taken into custody by members of the West Jefferson Police Department were provided by Howell.
WJ Police Officer Mike Miller observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle owned by Elledge in which he fled the scene in Fleetwood driving on U.S. 221.
Members of the WJPD were later able to take Elledge into custody for further questioning which led his arrest for homicide.
According to Howell, Elledge ran civilians off of the road and they also followed him to the parking lot of the hardware store where he attempted to flee to.
Howell said there was an additional incident with Elledge before he was taken into custody in which he brandished a firearm at civilians.
According to Howell, charges for the additional incident will be forthcoming.
Elledge does have a prior relationship with law enforcement and the ASCO has had several calls involving him prior to the Jan. 2 incident.
Elledge is currently being held without bond at the Ashe County Detention Center.
This story is developing. Ashe Post & Times will add more informa
