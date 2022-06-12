WEST JEFFERSON - Friends of the Library (FOL) is proud to welcome Elizabeth Underwood, Executive Director of the New River Conservancy (NRC) as speaker for the FOL meeting Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Community Room at the Ashe County Library in West Jefferson, starting at 11:00 a.m. Underwood will offer an update on the work of the NRC and the status of the New River Watershed.
Underwood earned her BA in Literature from UNC Asheville, a M.Ed in Higher Education and a Ph.D. in Public policy from the University of Arkansas. In 2013 she received a Fullbright Scholarship to study higher education in Germany. In 2016 she was among the ten named Most Powerful Women statewide by the Arkansas magazine, About You. She has also received several professional awards from the Council for Advancement in Support of Education (CASE).
Her career started in 2001 at the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, where she worked with the public and private business sectors and managed the volunteer program. A long stent with the University of Arkansas system and University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) followed, and Underwood returned to North Carolina to serve as the Senior Director for Alumni Engagement and Annual Giving at UNC Asheville.
Underwood enjoys being on any river. An enthusiastic paddler of tandem canoes and whitewater kayaking, she and her husband have paddled all 153 miles of America’s first National River—the Buffalo River.
As with all FOL events and activities, this meeting is free and open to the public. New members are welcome. FOL meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival. FOL encourages everyone to take advantage of its many outstanding programs and events for 2022-23.
Coming soon
June 18, 2022 — FOL Red Cross Blood Drive, 10:00 a.m.—2:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Walk-ins are welcome, or register on-line at RedCrossBlood.org, or call Marcia Rowe at 336-219-0128. Give something that means something!
July 27, 2022 — FOL program speaker, local bee keeper Jim Rash, offers an update on the bee survival crisis in the US and how to help better protect the bee population, 11:00 a.m. in the Community Room.
