WEST JEFFERSON - In author Stephen Peet’s new novel, DISMAYBERRY, a Washington DC, bartender lies his way into a job as a reporter for The Dewey Democrat, the weekly newspaper for a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains. On his first day he encounters a goofy one-eyed boss, a sharp-tongued grandma office manager, a nerdy genius co-worker and the splattered body of a stranger. Then things get weird.
Peet, who recently retired after a long career in newspapers and advertising agencies, got his start out of college at The Jefferson Times in West Jefferson in the early 1980s. The author calls on his years in that place and time to populate his novel with a cast of peculiar characters and to propel a plot that rips along “like a body falling from a cliff.”
“I have such fond memories of The Jefferson Times,” Peet said. “That fondness has everything to do with those I worked with and the Ashe County people and events I wrote about. It was such a cool, remote place and sort of frozen in time. Cruising like in the movie American Graffiti was still a thing. The area was also stunningly beautiful and still is.
“I visited West Jefferson during the pandemic and was shocked at the changes. Not in a bad way. It’s more gussied up, more touristy, developments and franchises all over. Like everyplace in our mountains, it seems. But that visit is when the idea for this book took hold.
“I’m more interested in entertaining readers than dragging them through deep themes,” he said. “But remembering Ashe County in 1982 compared to today made me think about the pain and turmoil that almost always accompanies change. If this book needs a theme I guess that’s it.”
Peet said the novel is a coming-of-age story. “The hero is in his early twenties, trying to figure out who he is and what he is to become. But his journey gets complicated by the apparent murder of an outsider, his efforts to keep his lies hidden and his bumbling into even darker secrets revealed in his new town and new friends. I can’t really classify it as a specific genre. It’s a mash-up of mystery, adventure, romance, humor with a shocking ending. So, something for the whole family, especially the attention-challenged. It’s fast-paced.”
The author published through his own company, PEETink Communications, “because I’m too old to spend the years it can take to find an agent, a traditional publisher, bend to their timelines. I have three books finished this year, all of them following a style I call ‘snackable fiction.’ Fewer pages, shorter chapters, faster-paced action because the internet and social media have conditioned us all to consume our entertainment faster. Me included.”
Currently, DISMAYBERRY is available as a paperback or ebook at amazon.com. Peet said he will be approaching local, independent bookstores about carrying the book. In the meantime, interested readers with an aversion to Amazon can contact him through his website at www.peet.ink and he can arrange the sale and delivery.
