The Charters of Freedom is a grouping of America’s founding documents. It encompasses the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. These are the preeminent documents in American history.
John Hancock is a renowned Founding Father for several reasons. One is his king-sized signature on the Declaration of Independence. Hancock was born in 1737 in Braintree (now Quincy), Massachusetts. John lost his father when he was seven. As John's mother was poor and became homeless, she sent him to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle, Lydia and Thomas Hancock. Being childless, they showered John with the luxuries of life, including a Harvard education. Though John missed his mother and siblings, he adored his aunt and uncle and later inherited their wealth. His lifelong friend, Samuel Adams, introduced Hancock to the Revolutionary War efforts, which brought him into conflict with British policies.
Adams and Hancock had a symbiotic relationship. Hancock financed Adams' political activities. Hancock wanted to fight the invading British as a Minuteman, but Adams convinced him he was more valuable as a political leader. However, Hancock was a businessman at heart and initially became a political leader in protecting his economic interests.
Hancock was the president of Massachusetts before statehood, then served as president of the Second Continental Congress. Unfortunately, he died at 56, during his 11th year as governor of Massachusetts. The legend continues that Hancock boldly signed the Declaration of Independence so King George III of England could see it without glasses. As a result, the phrase "place your John Hancock here" when signing essential documents became an idiom.
When rallying citizens against the British, Hancock said: "Let every man do what is right in his own eyes." John Hancock was a true patriot and Founding Father whose legends about him are truly as great as the person.
Please visit the Charters of Freedom setting in many western North Carolina counties. Teachers are welcome and encouraged to contact Dr. Streater (david.streater@gmail.com) for information and complementary student education materials to enhance experiential field trips to the settings. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. They are on permanent display analogous to the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, Washington, DC. Visit FF’s website (FoundationForward.com) to learn more about existing settings. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the founders of Foundation Forward, a 501c3 education nonprofit organization.
