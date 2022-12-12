The Charters of Freedom is a grouping of America’s founding documents. It encompasses the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. These are the preeminent documents in American history.
Mercy (Otis) Warren was born on Sept. 14, 1728, in Barnstable, Mass., and was the third of 13 children. Mercy and James Warren married in 1754 and had five sons. Warren came from a family of wealth and prominence. Men in her nuclear and extended families were powerful in the justice, military, and political communities. In addition, her family connections gave Warren singular access to relatives and others in influential positions.
Because of social and family mores during the Revolutionary War era, girls were not afforded an education. Nonetheless, Warren’s privileged social status allowed her to be tutored at home by her father, brothers and others who were Harvard and Yale University graduates. Warren was taught critical thinking by her family’s questioning the divine rights of royals and studying the philosophy of Locke, Hume and Kant. She also developed a curiosity for civics, ancient history, and classical literature.
Warren was clever and had a strong wit. Using her talents, she wrote plays, poems and political discourse. Warren’s satirical sonnets and dramas were an open indictment of her political friends and foes. Even her confidants did not escape her opinions and censure. Because of her sharp wit and criticisms, Warren ruined her husband’s political career.
Warren had a canny ability to write on topics that were characterized by reasoning and logic. She acquired her brother’s political work after he was severally battered into submission by a British officer, causing permanent mental incapacity. Warren’s talents helped form the Committee of Correspondence that opposed Parliament. She also provided insight and purposes for establishing the United States Constitution and other government constructs. As was true of others, Warren opposed the Constitution until various legal rights were addressed.
Many agreed with Warren’s views, ideas and political beliefs, although others opposed them. Also, Warren’s outlook was recognized as the advent of women’s rights and dubbed the “Conscience of the American Revolution.” Warren’s last act of nationalism was in the early 1800s, when she published a scholarly anthology, “History of the Rise, Progress, and Termination of the American Revolution.”
At 86, Warren died in her Plymouth, Mass., home on Oct. 19, 1814. Warren did not fight the Revolutionary War with guns and swords. Instead, Mercy Otis Warren was courageous and demonstrated American patriotism and devotion using her intellect and powerful writing.
Please visit the Charters of Freedom setting in many western North Carolina counties. Teachers are welcome and encouraged to contact Dr. Streater (david.streater@gmail.com) for information and complementary student education materials to enhance experiential field trips to the settings. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. They are on permanent display analogous to the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, Washington, DC. Visit FF’s website (FoundationForward.com) to learn more about existing settings. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the founders of Foundation Forward, a 501c3 education nonprofit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.