ASHE COUNTY – Four Ashe County residents were arrested on multiple drug charges stemming from a narcotics investigation that began in 2020, according to Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
Jamie May Bower, 35, of Crumpler, was charged with three counts of trafficking greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic greater than 400 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Bower is currently being held on a $500,000 secured bond.
Lakon Perry Huff, 35, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of trafficking greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic greater than 400 grams of methamphetamine and selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Ashe County High School. Huff is currently being held on a $750,000 secured bond.
Steven Andrew Mintz, 36, of Jefferson, was charged with four counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, four counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine. Mintz is currently being held on a $250,000 secured bond.
Kelley Dawn Calhoun, 37, of Warrensville, was charged with three counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, three counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling to distribute or dispense a controlled substance. Calhoun is currently being held on a $150,000 secured bond.
The investigation was centered around the distribution and trafficking of methamphetamine in Ashe County. The investigation involved the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives and agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. These two groups, along with other numerous local law enforcement agencies, were able to identify several individuals that were traveling to other areas and trafficking methamphetamine back to the county.
According to Sheriff Howell, from the middle of 2021 until June of this year, trafficking purchases of meth were made by Ashe County narcotics detectives and SBI agents from several different suspects. Detectives and SBI agents used undercover means and tactics as well as surveillance to observe these individuals as they planned their travels outside of Ashe County and North Carolina to obtain the methamphetamine.
A total of approximately 400 grams of methamphetamine was seized from these four individuals during the investigation.
