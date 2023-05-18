ASHEVILLE - As a part of its ongoing commitment to support mental health and suicide prevention, Vaya Health is proud to partner with local organizations to offer free community trainings. The programs, Mental Health First Aid and Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR), are designed to make mental health and suicide prevention education as accessible as CPR training.
Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based course that teaches participants how to help someone who is experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Attendees learn to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorder. They also learn about behavioral health resources in their community.
QPR training teaches how to recognize the signs of a suicide crisis and offer hope and encourage treatment. Participants learn how to talk with someone who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts and refer them to help.
Vaya’s education and training opportunities focus on helping people support their own well-being and that of their communities—at no cost to participants. Classes are held at various locations throughout the 31 counties Vaya serves and are open to people of all ages.
“Suicide is usually a ‘last-straw’ option when someone is in a crisis with which they believe they cannot cope,” said Dr. Richard Zenn, Chief Medical Officer at Vaya Health. “Providing critical education, training and community outreach allows more people to have the tools needed to deal with behavioral health crises, and this can save lives.”
For more information about Vaya’s suicide prevention efforts, including upcoming community classes, or crisis resources, please contact training@vayahealth.com. To learn more about QPR opportunities in your community, and to register, visit vayahealth.com/calendar.
About Vaya Health
Vaya Health is a specialty managed care organization that oversees publicly funded behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services across a 31-county region of North Carolina. Vaya manages Medicaid, federal, state and local funding to meet member and community needs while advancing whole-person health. Together with our members, provider network and local partners, we’re moving forward to a healthier North Carolina. Access to crisis assistance is available 24/7 at 1-800-849-6127. Learn more at vayahealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.