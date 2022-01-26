The Friends of the Library is moving forward with plans to revamp operations and energize membership. After a self-imposed hiatus due to COVID-19, regular FOL monthly meetings for the general membership will resume Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. with a “welcome back” meeting that will bring members and guests up to date on all the Friends have been doing during the pandemic and projects for the months ahead.
Until then, there is plenty to do with FOL:
- Volunteer! Contact Karen Moll at (336) 384-4255 for exciting opportunities to be an active contributor to the community through FOL. You do not have to be able to dance, sing, play the guitar, or paint pictures.
- Shop at the Friends Corner for deals and steals on used books and hand-crafted gift baskets for every occasion. The Friends Corner is located near the Circulation Desk on the first floor of the library. All proceeds go to support the library.
- Donate money to FOL. All funds are used to supplement programming and events at the Ashe County Library.
- Become a member. The membership, only $10/year, includes a 10% discount off the books and other items donated for sale in the Friends Corner in the library. Business dues are $50/business/year; and a lifetime membership is $200/person.
In the early part of 2021, as part of its outreach efforts, FOL took over responsibility for Ashe County’s Twigs (Little Free Libraries) from the library. A Little Free Library is a box of books placed in an area where those who live nearby can take and leave books at any time. Since Ashe County has no branch libraries, this project extends the library’s mission into the more rural areas of the county.
Twigs are open to the public in eight locations, including: Family Central in Jefferson; Fleetwood Post Office, downtown Lansing; Mabe’s Grocery in Laurel Springs; Riverview Community Center in Creston; Sheets Grocery in Jefferson; State Line Grocery in Mouth of Wilson, Va. (back in operation late January); and Todd Mercantile.
Another major outreach activity is the FOL sponsored blood drives at Ashe County Public Library. All the drives are scheduled on Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Community Room. To schedule appointments go on-line at RedCrossBlood.org (enter sponsor code Ashe County Library) or call Blood Drive Coordinator Marcia Rowe at 336-219-0128. Walk-ins are always welcome. Put the following scheduled blood drives on your calendar for 2022: Feb. 19, April 23, June 18, Aug. 20, Oct. 22, and Dec. 17. And get ready to roll up your sleeves.
Resuming our normal schedule this year, FOL (now 186 members strong) will meet every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival.
Remember—All Friends’ functions are free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.