BOONE — Funeral services for Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox will take place at the Holmes Convocation Center at Appalachian State University, according to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.
Services for will be conducted May 6 at 3 p.m. at the convocation center. Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. All guests will be required to wear face coverings. Face coverings will be provided for those guests who do not bring them.
The service will be live-streamed by AppTV and will also be available on the Watauga County Emergency Services Facebook page.
Guest register books will be available at the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and Boone Police Department.
The site of the funeral service was previously at the Alliance Bible Fellowship church, but has since been updated.
The bodies of the Watauga County Sheriff deputies were brought back to Boone from Winston-Salem on April 30 in a procession that stretched for miles. Hundreds of community members gathered on the side of the road to pay their respects to the two deputies.
Fox, 25, had been with the WCSO for less than two years. He previously spent more than two years at the Ashe County Sheriff's Office.
Ward, 36, was an eight-year veteran in law enforcement, having previously served with the Beech Mountain Police Department in 2013 before joining the WCSO. He was married and the father of two.
In lieu of flowers, Ward's obituary states memorials may be made to Candice Ward, in care of the Watauga County Sheriff's Department at 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Both deputies died in a nearly 13-hour standoff after responding to a welfare check in Boone on April 28.
Online condolences may be shared with the Fox and Ward families at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
A GoFundMe for Ward and his family can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-sgt-chris-ward?qid=3015a9d7cd27d12bc8abbbac90d51774&utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer.
A GoFundMe for Fox and his family can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-k9-deputy-logan-fox?qid=3940525a224beeb1f0cbc7c9375b2056&utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.