The North Carolina General Assembly appointed two new members to serve on the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees.
In June, the House of Representatives appointed James “Jamie” E. Harris, of Charlotte, and the Senate appointed Steven D. Wyatt, of Hendersonville.
Both trustees began their terms on July 1 and will serve for four years.
According to App State, Harris graduated from App State in 1984 with a bachelor’s of science in business administration in accounting and played varsity baseball for the Mountaineers.
He was a member of the 1984 Southern Conference Championship team and was named to the All-Southern Conference and NCAA Academic All-America teams.
Since August 2020, Harris has served as the chief financial officer and treasurer for SPX Corporation, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment.
Prior to SPX, he was chief financial officer and then chief executive officer at Elevate Textiles, and served as chief financial officer and then executive vice president for business transformation and business services at Coca-Cola Consolidated. He previously served on the Board of Directors for Coca-Cola Consolidated and Acosta Sales and Marketing, according to App State.
He is an emeritus member of the Walker College of Business’ advisory council. In addition to his undergraduate degree from App State, he holds a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University.
Wyatt graduated from App State in 1983 with a bachelor’s of science in social science and later served as chair of the App State Board of Visitors. For the last 15 years, Wyatt has been the manager for Henderson County. He has nearly 40 years of city and county management experience, including with the counties of Moore, Polk and Catawba and in the towns of Chadbourn, North Carolina, and Kingstree, South Carolina.
He is a recipient of the App State College of Arts and Sciences’ Outstanding Alumni Award and he was a founding member and past president of the university’s Local Government Alumni Association, whose mission is to support professional training and continuing education. In February 2021, Wyatt received the prestigious John Whitehurst Service Award at the North Carolina City and County Management Association Winter Seminar for his service and dedication to local government management.
Sen. Chuck Edwards (R-District 48) posted on Facebook that he was “honored to carry his appointment” through the NC Senate, as he said he nominated Wyatt for the position.
“Steve has remarkably served the citizens of Henderson County,” Edwards wrote. “He thinks out of the box, protects our tax dollars, and remains steadfast to our conservative mountain values. These traits, along with his knowledge of the needs and flaws of our university system uniquely qualify him to serve in this important role. I nominated him because I know he will make a positive difference for the students of ASU, for their families, and for our taxpayers.”
According to the university, the Board of Trustees is a 13-member body that promotes the development of the institution within the functions prescribed by the UNC Board of Governors. The board serves as advisor to the Board of Governors on matters pertaining to the university and also serves as advisor to the chancellor concerning the management and development of Appalachian. The powers and duties of the Board of Trustees are primarily defined and delegated by the Board of Governors.
Individuals are appointed to four-year terms by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the UNC Board of Governors. Also on the board are James Barnes, John Blackburn, J. Jeffries Chesson, Fairley Bell Cook, Bailey Gardin, Scott Lampe, James Reaves, Mark Ricks, E. Bonnie Schaefer, Kimberly Shepherd, Thomas Sofield and Steven Wyatt.
The board is next scheduled to meet on Sept. 24.
