JEFFERSON — A man from Grassy Creek has been charged with 21 felonies following his arrest Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Christopher C. Campbell, 27, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and extradition/fugitive of other state.
According to the warrants for his arrest, Campbell is accused of selling methamphetamine in and around Ashe County Park in Jefferson. He is also alleged to have had a sawed-off 410 shotgun in his possession at the time of his arrest. Campbell plead no contest to a charge of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine in 2016, making him a convicted felon.
Campbell is also facing a charge of conspiracy to sell a schedule II controlled substance in Grayson County, Va.
Campbell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.