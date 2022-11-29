LAUREL SPRINGS — Shovels hit the dirt for a special groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 18 at the Upper Mountain Research Station in Laurel Springs to mark a new era of Christmas tree growth and research in the High Country.
Among those in attendance at the groundbreaking event included Upper Mountain Research Station superintendent Tracy Taylor, North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, Christmas tree growers, plant researchers and numerous cooperative extension staff.
Once it is completed and operational, the Christmas Tree Improvement Center will conduct the research needed to produce the “most genetically superior” Fraser fir Christmas trees. The research center will include a seed bank that, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, will be the only seed bank in the United States for certified Fraser fir seeds. The seed bank will be available to Christmas tree growers to find the seeds that will most fit the type of tree they want to grow. Seed production is expected to begin in 2028, according to information provided by the NCDA&CS.
As part of the event, a check was presented from the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission in the amount of $383,685. The grant money from the tobacco trust fund played a key role in the construction and creation of the Christmas Tree Improvement Center.
The Upper Mountain Research Station first opened in Ashe County in 1944 and covers approximately 454 acres of land at an elevation over 3,200 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.