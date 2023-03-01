ASHE COUNTY - A storm front rolled through the High Country on Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 27-28) that brought rain and high winds to the area. The high winds resulted in power outages and several property damage reports across Ashe County.
According to Blue Ridge Energy, approximately 2,500 members across their service area lost power overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Ashe County dealt with the most extensive damage with 1,216 members losing power. The first outage was reported at 7:44 p.m. Feb. 27 and power was restored a little after noon on Feb. 28. There were broken power poles and line damage in 36 different areas of the county.
Watauga County saw 1,320 members lose power overnight with all power being restored there by 9:25 a.m., according to Blue Ridge Energy. Alleghany County had 170 members lose power in the Sparta, Glade Valley and Ellis communities. Caldwell County had 77 members lose power in the Kings Creek and Patterson areas.
High winds also caused a shopping cart return corral at Bigs Lots to break loose and overturned an outbuilding at Mike’s Mufflers in West Jefferson. There were also numerous reports of downed trees and roof damage throughout the county.
According to the National Weather Service, the highest wind gust reported at their measurement station at the Ashe County Airport was 68 MPH at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday morning. From 10 p.m. Monday night through 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, there was at least one gust of 39 MPH reported each hour with several of those gusts topping 50 and 60 MPH.
