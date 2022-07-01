WEST JEFFERSON - On Thursday, June 30, H&W Oil closed its doors for the final time after 37 years in operation.
“I reached the age that I decided it was time to retire,” said owner Ronnie Hopkins. “I hate to close it and I have a lot of fond memories of the customers. They have been good to me and I’ve tried to be good to them and I am going to miss them.”
Hopkins has had a lot of loyal employees as well over the years, one that has been there for 33 of the 37 years that the business has been open.
Hopkins and Arveson Wyatt started H&W Oil in 1985. Hopkins said that when Wyatt retired that Michael Shepherd bought his part of the business and then Hopkins bought Shepherd’s share of the business later on and has been the sole owner ever since.
H&W Oil has been well known in the area to be one of the last, if not the last, gas station that will still have employees come out and pump your gas for you.
“A lot of the women about cried when they heard that we were closing,” Hopkins said. “But it comes time when you have to decide to close. It was a hard decision for me to make but I feel good about it.”
Hopkins said that he plans on using some of his free time now helping out more at Bald Mountain Baptist Church and also plans on going on some mission trips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.