Samaritan’s Purse celebrated 50 years of service from Feb. 24-28 with special speakers each morning for a devotional at the international headquarters in Boone.
The morning event on Feb. 28 was led by the Director of International Operations Ken Isaacs, who later reflected on how far the Christian-based nonprofit has come and where it plans to go in the future.
Bob Pierce founded Samaritan’s Purse in 1970, after founding World Vision in 1950. World Vision is also a Christian-based nonprofit that provides relief to those affected by international tragedies such as aiding Vietnamese refugees in the ‘70s and intervening in the AIDS crisis in the ‘90s. World Vision is still active today and its U.S. headquarters is located in Washington state.
“He took a couple of years off (after leaving World Vision in the mid-60s), and he came back, and in 1970, he had the idea of Samaritan’s Purse, an organization that shared the gospel, that worked through local missionaries and Christian leaders, meeting immediate or urgent needs,” said Isaacs.
The foundation of Samaritan’s Purse is the biblical story found in the Gospel of Luke about the good Samaritan who helped a stranger out of a ditch when religious leaders had passed him by. The good Samaritan helped the stranger to an inn, where he spent the two coins in his purse to take care of the man who he did not know.
“So the notion is that, the Samaritan in the inn took two coins out of his purse — the ‘Samaritan’s Purse’ — and on a good day, the purse should be empty,” Isaacs said.
According to Isaacs, who has been employed at Samaritan’s Purse since April of 1988, it was after Pierce’s death in 1978 that evangelist and High Country native Franklin Graham brought the nonprofit to Boone, and construction of the Samaritan’s Purse campus on Bamboo Road began.
“The board asked Franklin if he would take over Samaritan’s Purse. At this point it was nascent, and he said he would do it, but it would have to come to Boone,” Isaacs said, adding that Graham was in classes at Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business at the time.
At the time of his passing, Pierce had one employee for Samaritan’s Purse who resigned shortly after his death “because she didn’t want to move from California.”
“So all they ended up with was a re-registration — basically a piece of paper — coming to North Carolina and getting it started here,” said Isaacs.
As a part of international operations, Isaacs has been to “around 140 or 150 countries.” He was on the ground in Rwanda during the genocide in 1994, Haiti after the earthquake in 2010, Japan after the earthquake and tsunami in 2013, and the war in Kosovo that lasted from 1998-1999.
“You know, it says we help in Jesus’ name on the end of our airplane — thematically it’s who we are, and it’s what we do,” Isaacs said. “In today’s world you would think that we would not have access into certain areas. Much of what we do in our work is really about humanitarian access, you know, getting into places, negotiating, getting permission of the government, being able to land your airplanes, being able to get your staff on the ground. We don’t hide who we are. We’re very transparent about it.”
“We try to do excellent quality work, and we gain enormous access. People are amazed that we gain the access that we do,” he said.
When Isaacs first started at Samaritan’s Purse in 1988, there were “maybe 20-22 employees,” and traveling east was fairly safe for westerners who were trying to help after a tragedy.
Now, the organization has thousands of employees around the world and more than 680 staff members working at the international headquarters in Boone. Additionally, after the events of 9/11 and a number of civil wars in the Middle East, along with the insurgence of ISIS, humanitarian efforts are not always welcome.
“Today, Americans are not always warmly received around the world. The fact is that humanitarians, Christians and Americans are now targets of economic opportunity by terrorists and criminal rings,” Isaacs said. “Gaining the access, permission from the government, to get in is a big challenge. So you would think that in countries like Iraq, Bangladesh and Islamic countries it would be very hard to get in, but yet God has given us favor, and we’re allowed in and we’re able to do that because we do a good job, and they need our help.”
By using a specialized model of various teams and resources, Samaritan’s Purse is able to respond to the specific needs of a community affected by any given tragedy. The foundation also has strong ties with international organizations such as the World Health Organization, which helps it to get Samaritan’s Purse teams on the ground as quickly as possible after destruction has riddled a community.
Affiliate offices of the organization are located in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany, while field offices are located in a total of 17 countries.
When Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas in 2019, Samaritan’s Purse was one of the first organizations on the ground.
“I was somewhere in the world … and I called the Minister of Health Dwayne Sands … and he said, ‘Ken, how can I help you,’ and I said, ‘I’m with Samaritan’s Purse, we have a Tier 3 hospital, do you need it?’ He said, ‘Send it, send it, send it, and if you have any trouble anywhere, you give them my name and number, and you have them call me.’ And that was all it took.”
Samaritan’s Purse sent “about 19 rotations of emergency relief supplies down to the Bahamas, and on one of those rotations was the hospital.”
The organization’s mobile hospitals can be specialized to include surgery wards, obstetrics units and other high-level medical care. The tier that a hospital is deployed at indicates what injuries or conditions can be treated in the unit; Tier 3 is the highest level of medical care while Tier 1 is more like an “urgent care,” according to Isaacs.
While the strides that Samaritan’s Purse has made in the area of humanitarian relations both nationally and internationally were celebrated during the week of the organization’s 50th anniversary, Isaacs says that he’s always looking for ways to grow international relations and make services better.
“We’re called to go to the ditches of the world (like the original Samaritan), and there are a lot of ditches going on right now in the world, and so we want to be able to go to more of them. We want to get there faster, and we want to be able to help people more because we see that as all being integral to our ministry,” said Isaacs.
“So when I look at the ditches in the world today, where there’s a large humanitarian need, there’s certainly Venezuela, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Afghanistan ... There are a lot of places where there’s not a free access,” said Isaacs, adding that persecution against humanitarians and Christians often inhibits Samaritan’s Purse from gaining access to these areas.
“I want to see us grow so that we can respond quicker and faster with larger things. When I look to the future, what I look at is the past,” said Isaacs. “We want to be out there, we want to be going and when we see people in the ditches alive, we want to be able to respond and not have parameters on the size of the response that we make.”
The Boone community has played an undeniable part in the success and outreach of the local Christian-based nonprofit, especially in regard to Operation Christmas Child, which is an annual event during which community members fill a shoe box with toys and necessities that will be delivered to a child in need at Christmastime.
“We get an enormous amount of participation out of the community. The churches not only will have a dedicated Sunday, you know, when everybody brings their boxes in, but we also get hundreds and hundreds of volunteers that come here,” said Isaacs. “We’re very grateful for everyone that supports the organization and for all of the churches that participate and the prayers that go up.”
In the celebration for 50 years of service, Isaacs said that Samaritan’s Purse is focused on giving the glory to God.
“We’re celebrating what God has done,” he said. “I’ve been here a long time, I’ve been a part of the senior management team for a long time ... I wish I could say that when all the senior executives get together, there’s some cloud of wisdom in the room, but the truth is that we’re flawed human beings, and what I see is God’s provisions for us — his guidance. It mistifies us, but we keep going with it.”
To learn more about Samaritan’s Purse, its mission and its current projects, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.
