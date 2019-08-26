JEFFERSON — James “Jimmy” Hendrix received a deferred prosecution in Ashe County Superior Court Monday, Aug. 26, bringing an end to his felony obstruction of justice case which stretched back more than one year.
Prosecuting the case was Iredell County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Floyd, who walked through the allegations Hendrix faced. According to Floyd, Hendrix arrived at the scene of Brittany Perkins’ suicide Oct. 13, 2017, with one other person. Hendrix was accused of leaving the scene with a note left by Perkins.
Hendrix was charged with felony obstruction of justice June 11, 2018, by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. Ashe County D.A. Tom Horner turned the case over to Iredell County D.A. Sarah Kirkman in April, 2018, citing circumstances that led the district attorney’s office to getting involved in the case under former Ashe County Sheriff Terry Buchanan. Hendrix was terminated as Ashe Memorial Hospital’s Chief of Police as a result of the charge and now works as security at Jefferson Landing.
As part of the deferred prosecution, Hendrix’s lawyer, Jay Vannoy, admitted Hendrix took the note from the house before turning it over to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office days later. Vannoy claimed Hendrix did not believe it was obstructing the investigation of a crime, since there was no crime that took place.
The agreement of the deferred prosecution means Hendrix’s charge will be dismissed by the state if he meets the requirements, which is nine months of unsupervised probation and that he not reapply for law enforcement certification. The Hon. Michael Duncan, who presided over the proceedings, said that if Hendrix ever does reapply for a certification, the Iredell County DA’s office and the appropriate authorities will be notified.
Hendrix could not be reached for comment as of presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.