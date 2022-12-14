BOONE - High Country Association of Realtors hosted the Annual Holiday Membership Luncheon and Board Installation on December 8th, 2022. High Country Realtors and Multiple Listing Service serve Watauga, Avery, Ashe, and, Alleghany counties.
2022 President, James Lewis was pleased to recognize four REALTOR® Heroes, and the association was pleased to contribute to their charitable projects.
Irene Sawyer, Realtor with Allen Tate Real Estate in Blowing Rock founded the High-Country Breast Cancer Foundation. As a survivor herself, she is dedicated to personally funding all the costs of her foundation as she helps others. Please reach out to her directly at (614) 928-6544 or visit her website www.hcbcf.org.
Stephen McDaniel, Realtor with Fathom Realty in Cornelius and serves as the President of Quiet Givers. The motto of Quiet Givers is “to help your neighbor, change a life,” and is observed through the organization’s “Featured Needs” lists. For more information on how you can become a Quiet Giver visit their website www.quietgivers.org.
Jeff Simpson, Realtor with Ridgeline Properties in Jefferson headed out to the Mountains to Sea Trail to shine a light on the NC Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jeff’s daughter was diagnosed with Myeloid Leukemia in 2003. Jeff & his family witnessed unbelievable generosity through the NC Make-A-Wish Foundation. Experiencing her wishes lived out created a time of fun, love, and memories that the family will always cherish. The average wish costs $7,500, and Jeff’s goal is to raise $247,500 for NC children waiting to see their dreams come true. Jeff may be reached at (919) 624-2364 or donate to NC Make-A-Wish.
Jennifer Price, Realtor with Century 21 Heritage Realty in W. Jefferson, has a fundraiser very close to her heart. Six years ago, Jennifer lost her 15-year-old daughter Meagan to a rare cancer. Only 4% of the National Cancer Institutes Budget is directed toward childhood cancer. To honor Meagan her family began the St. Jude’s Family Fun Day. They encourage you to donate to St. Jude, www.stjude.org.
We are extremely proud of the difference REALTORS® make in our community.
Emily Bish, incoming President of the Association, and Darlene Wyatt, incoming MLS President, look forward to 2023
