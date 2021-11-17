HIGH COUNTRY — At Christmas, children all around us will be opening gifts from Santa Claus and their families. High Country Caregivers wants to make sure that the children they serve will have that same joyful experience at Christmas.
High Country Caregivers has 36 angels who need sponsors this year ranging in ages from 2 months old to 21 years old.
It is recommended that each child receive gifts totaling around $150 to $200. Angel tree packets may be picked up at the HCC office. Donations may also be made for the agency to purchase and wrap gifts for the children in lieu of purchasing gifts.
Angel tree packets are created from recycled greeting cards with an angel number — which keeps the kids identities safe —and age and sex of the child.
“There is an envelope attached with information on what the child wants for Christmas, their needs and clothing sizes,” said Nathan Brown, a Kinship Navigator with HCC. “There is also a letter with specific information on what to do with the presents, suggested spending amounts, and date needed to return the gifts to the office, along with addresses and phone numbers.”
All gifts need to be wrapped, labeled with the Angel’s assigned number and returned by Nov. 23 to the HCC Office at 895 State Farm Rd. Boone, NC 28607.
HCC primarily serves grandparents who are raising grandchildren in Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell and Wilkes counties. Often, these families are suffering the direct consequences of their children being involved in drug and alcohol abuse.
These families do not receive public funds to assist in raising their grandchildren and often struggle with the financial burden of doing so while on a fixed income, according to HCC.
HCC steps in to help these families pay for legal fees, therapy and counseling, necessities, summer camps, after school care and activities. Community members can find out more information at www.highcountrycaregivers.com or contact them at (828) 832-6366.
