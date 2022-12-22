WEST JEFFERSON - Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of two suspects after larceny at Walmart in West Jefferson results in a high-speed chase.
On Dec. 19, the West Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to Walmart regarding a male and female who had stolen two carts of merchandise. Detective Hicks with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office was in the area and responded to assist with the call. After initiating blue lights and sirens, the subject, later identified as Cassie Marie Eades of Yadkinville, failed to heed the lights and sirens.
The pursuit led to a chase through West Jefferson onto NC Highway 163. Detective Hicks, West Jefferson PD Sgt. Muldowney and Detective Dillard traveled on Highway 163 to attempt apprehension of the suspects. Eades exceeded the speed limit by more than 40 MPH during the chase, endangering many individuals while reaching extreme speeds and passing several vehicles on a double yellow line. The chase ended after Eades overturned her silver BMW several times, coming to rest in the roadway. 911 Dispatch was notified of the wreck, and Ashe Medics were on the scene shortly. Both driver and passenger, later identified as James Ray Jackson of Elkin, were airlifted to separate hospitals and released the following day.
Eades was charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest, failure to heed light siren (misdemeanor), reckless driving (misdemeanor), driving with a revoked license (misdemeanor) and larceny (misdemeanor).
