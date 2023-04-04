ASHE COUNTY — Wind gusts over 60 MPH throughout the day and evening on Saturday resulted in down power lines and brush fires across the High Country.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the airport in Jefferson recorded a wind gust on Saturday at 64 MPH, the highest speed reported by any NWS site in the region. Boone had a recorded wind gust at 56 MPH and North Wilkesboro had a wind gust reported at 51 MPH. With these gusty winds came several downed trees and power lines that sparked a few brush fires.
According to Anthony Farmer, a ranger with the North Carolina Forest Service, there were seven brush fires reported in Ashe County on Saturday, all caused from trees hitting power lines. Farmer added that most of the fires were extinguished fairly quickly, thanks to the work from the numerous volunteer fire departments across the county. The largest brush fire was just over a half-acre off of Highway 163 near West Jefferson.
Blue Ridge Energy crews worked throughout the night Saturday and into Sunday morning to restore power to customers across their service area. According to BRE, over 7,400 customers lost power at some point during the weekend wind storm.
Blue Ridge Energy reported that Ashe County had the most extensive damage with downed trees and lines in 70 different areas. A total of 2,809 members lost power beginning at 5:28 a.m. Saturday morning. As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, power had been restored to all but 18 customers. Those customers had their power restored later in the day on Sunday.
In Alleghany County, 22 locations were damaged causing outages for 1,339 members.
Watauga County also dealt with damage in 34 different locations across the county that impacted 1,255 members starting at 9:05 a.m. Saturday. Full Watauga power restoration was complete by 5:52 am on Sunday.
In Caldwell County, 43 areas received damage that affected 2,085 members beginning at 12:39 p.m. Saturday.
Wind damage was widespread across all of Western North Carolina over the weekend. According to a press release from the N.C. Forest Service, the forest service itself responded to 91 wildfires across the region on April 1.
“Extremely high wind speeds, warm temperatures and very low relative humidity created extremely challenging conditions for firefighters,” said Regional Forester Greg Smith. “NCFS resources were essentially maxed out due to the sheer number of fires that were ignited all across Western North Carolina.”
With warm and dry weather in the forecast early this week, the forest service is reminding everyone that there could be the possibility of more wildfires and to take precautions in preventing such fires.
“We are asking folks to please help us prevent further wildland fires by postponing any outdoor burning. Otherwise, we’ll see more of this in the coming days,” said Smith.
Fire danger is predicted to be high and, in some cases, critical in the Foothills and Mountains early in the week, according to the N.C. Forest Service.
