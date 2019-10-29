WARRENSVILLE — A three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 88 Sunday, Oct. 27 left one man dead, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Trooper Jason Brown, a 2012 Toyota truck, driven by Matthew Houck, 17, of Warrensville, was traveling east on Highway 88 when it went left of center. The vehicle hit a 2018 GMC SUV driven by Barbara Carpenter, 72, of Lansing, before hitting a motorcycle traveling the opposite direction head-on.
The motorcyclist, Oren T. Fink, 62, of Creston, died due to the collision.
Brown said Houck was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
