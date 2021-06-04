LINVILLE GORGE — At approximately 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, Burke County 911 received a report of an injured hiker just off Rock Jock Trail in Linville Gorge. Burke County Fire Marshal Michael Willis reported that the rescue team located the hiker at approximately 4 p.m.
The hiker has been identified as Michael Patrick Ryva, 30, of Forest Park, Ill. According to Willis, Ryva had accidentally fallen to his death, approximately 80 feet off of a ledge. The responding agencies worked multiple hours in the process of extricating the victim.
Responding agencies included Burke County EMS Special Operations, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Emergency Management, NC Emergency Management, Oak Hill Fire Rescue, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Ashford North Cove Fire Department, and Spruce Pine Fire Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.