TODD — The Todd General Store, which was established in 1914 and has captured the hearts of both locals and visitors for more than a century, was a total loss due to a structure fire on the night of Feb. 25.
Several local volunteer fire departments fought the blaze until the early hours of the morning of Feb. 26.
The historic landmark's newest owners, the Connell family, had worked diligently to renovate the building since purchasing it in May 2019. The family had reopened the store in the summer of 2020.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Ashe Post & Times will update this story as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.