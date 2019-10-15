ASHE COUNTY — Ten people have been arrested and charged in what the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office described as a “complex and far-reaching narcotics trafficking network based in Ashe County" in a press release Friday, Oct. 11.
Dubbed “Horton Hears a Who,” the joint operation between the ACSO and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began in December 2018.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said the case is still not complete, with much litigation and further investigation required. He praised the officers who worked on the case, especially with the arrest of Michael G. Mash. Howell said officers staked out Mash’s residence for 24 hours to eventually arrest him.
Howell said the West Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Police Department, Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkesboro Police Department, North Wilkesboro Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also played a role in the operation.
Michael A. Horton, 49, of Jefferson, who Howell said was the main focus of the case, was charged with conspiracy to traffic 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Drew H. Hoffman, 45, of Lansing, was charged with conspiracy to traffic 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hoffman’s May 4 arrest for the 1.9 lbs. of methamphetamine he was found with is believed to be the largest bust in Ashe County history, according to the ACSO.
Ashely D. Walker, 32, of Lansing, was charged with conspiracy to traffic 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.
Kellie E. Wolfe, 23, of Jefferson, was charged with conspiracy to traffic 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Christopher B. Walters, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with conspiracy to traffic 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Michael G. Mash, 48, of Lansing, was charged with conspiracy to traffic 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine
Michelle E. Sole, of Warrensville, was charged with conspiracy to traffic 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Kelvin C. Faw, 43, of Crumpler, was charged with selling methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Sandra D. Roop, 44, of Lansing, was charged with selling methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of drugs.
Ivan H. Moore, 30, of Wilkesboro, was charged with selling methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine.
Horton, Hoffman, Walker, Wolfe Walters, Mash and Sole will be facing federal charges, according to Howell, while Faw, Roop and Moore are facing state-level charges.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story and these cases as they develop.
