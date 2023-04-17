BOONE — The Hospitality House has announced operational changes as the organization reports nearly 30 COVID-19 cases.
The organization announced April 11 via Facebook that the operational changes are effective immediately.
The changes are as follows:
Entrance to the shelter building is limited to residents, staff, interns, those working in direct client support, and emergency personnel.
Donations of food and other items may be dropped off outside the Food Pantry door or at the Housing & Outreach Center located at 160 Den Mac Drive.
The front doors will remain locked and will be opened remotely by staff for approved entrance.
Masks are mandatory inside the building. If a person refuses to wear a mask, the Hospitality House will ask them to leave for the day for the safety of all staff and residents in the building. If it continues to be a problem, they will also be asked to leave for the night. KN95 masks remain mandatory for staff and interns — as they have been for the past three-plus years.
Meals for nonresidents will be served and eaten outdoors with no exceptions. The Food Service team will stock the outdoor food cart with more to go meals throughout the day.
Nonresidents can still utilize shower and laundry day services, but will be limited to one person in each nonresident shower with a 30-minute limit and one person in the laundry room with a one-hour limit. Nonresidents must sign in and then sign out when leaving. No exceptions.
The portable toilets outside will need to be utilized for nonresident bathroom facilities. No exceptions.
The Hospitality House, a regional nonprofit homeless services agency, works in seven rural North Carolina counties (Watauga, Wilkes, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany, Mitchell, Yancey), providing housing, shelter, hunger relief, homeless prevention, street outreach, counseling and crisis assistance. Since 1984, the mission of Hospitality House has been to rebuild lives and strengthen the community by providing a safe, nurturing, healthy environment in which individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty-related crises are equipped to become self-sufficient and productive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.