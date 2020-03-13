JEFFERSON — As much of the world deals with the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), agencies in Ashe County such as the Ashe County Sheriff's Office have made preparations should the disease find its way to the High Country.
Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell said the ACSO began preparing roughly three weeks ago, and have implemented new policies in the Ashe County Detention Center and for deputies.
"One of our biggest concerns is what happens in the jail, especially if we get a case and how we take new inmates and what we do during that time. The biggest thing we are doing is we are quarantining all new inmates," Howell said. "We have two pods that have nothing but isolation cells. We are putting all new inmates in individual cells for anywhere from 15 to 30 days."
Howell added air filters have been added in between the Detention Center's four pods, hopefully keeping any disease contained should it arrive.
The Ashe County Detention Center also only allows visitors to have face-to-face contact with inmates in an attorney-client situation. All other visits are done via video call.
Deputies are now doing as much as they can remotely, asking for pictures to be sent and reports over the phone as a way to cut down on potential infection. Officers have also been instructed to avoid entering confined spaces, instead opting to conduct business outside.
In a March 12 statement issued at 8:04 p.m., AppHealthCare said there were no known cases in Ashe County.
If symptomatic, call your health provider and don't go to ER unless there is a true medical emergency. People at high risk should stay home if possible. If sick, stay at home and avoid using mass transit. For more information, visit https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/news/covid--positive-tests-up-to-in-nc-hospitals-enact/article_ad40276e-4245-5929-8936-a7ad8181fb12.html.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Ashe County.
