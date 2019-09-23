JEFFERSON — Less than one month after it was announced he was deemed incapable to proceed in court, Jessie R. Hubbard's trial received a new development in Ashe County Superior Court Monday, Sept. 23.
Attorney Jak Reeves announced that Hubbard was in Raleigh at the time, and that he only found out about the development minutes before court began. In order to proceed, the Hon. Michael G. Duncan, who presided over the court, asked attorney Garland Baker to act as a Guardian Ad Litem, standing in for the defendant.
Reeves said after the case that Hubbard was previously taken into "safe keeping," which is done to prisoners as a way to keep either them or those around them safe. He added that he did not know the specifics of Hubbard's trip to Raleigh, due to how recent the information was.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell confirmed it was the Ashe County Sheriff's Office that took Hubbard down to Raleigh for "safe keeping." He added that it was related to the medications Hubbard is taking.
During the court session Sept. 23, Reeves brought up Hubbard's forensic psychological evaluation by Central Regional Hospital's Dr. Mark Hazelrigg June 14, who initially deemed Hubbard incapable to proceed. Duncan revealed that a previous judge's gag order was placed on Reeves and the Ashe County DA's office, forbidding them from explicitly revealing details of the evaluation.
Duncan did reveal that Hazelrigg determined Hubbard could be "restored" to the point of standing trial, but gave no other details on the matter.
Duncan signed an order for Hubbard to be transported from Raleigh to Broughton Hospital in Morganton, where he will receive treatment with the hope that he can stand trial in the future. The case was then continued to Nov. 12, where the case will be seen as a status update on Hubbard's health.
Hubbard, 60, of Creston, is charged with the Aug. 19, 2018, murder of Diane Goss and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Three members of Goss's family, granddaughter Courtney Mayfield, daughter Caroline Goss-Miller and son Robert Goss, were in court for the case.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for this case as they develop.
