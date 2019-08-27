JEFFERSON — Attorney Jak Reeves revealed Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Ashe County Superior Court that his client, Jessie R. Hubbard, has been deemed incapable to proceed.
Reeves said a report was conducted June 14 by doctors from Central Regional Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital in Butner. Standing beside his client, Reeves would not address the specifics of the report on the record in the court, adding he would not object to the case being continued to Monday, Sept. 23. The Hon. Michael D. Duncan agreed with Reeves, continuing the case to the September date.
Hubbard, 60, of Creston, is charged with the Aug. 19, 2018, murder of Diane Goss and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
