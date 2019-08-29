JEFFERSON — According to attorney Jak Reeves, Jessie R. Hubbard will be receiving additional evaluations regarding his ability to proceed in his trial.
Reeves made the statement one day after revealing in Ashe County Superior Court Tuesday, Aug. 27, that his client had been deemed incapable to proceed following a June 14 examination by doctors from Central Regional Hospital in Butner.
"Jesse Ray Hubbard was evaluated by Central Regional Hospital earlier this year to determine whether he is mentally capable to proceed to trial in this matter. It was determined that he is currently incapable to proceed," Reeves said in a statement to Ashe Post & Times. "The exact findings of the evaluation are under seal, so I am not able to comment further at this time. This matter was set for Sept. 23. Pending that date, Mr. Hubbard will undergo further evaluations regarding his competency to stand trial."
Hubbard, 60, of Creston, is charged with the Aug. 19, 2018, murder of Diane Goss and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. The Aug. 27 appearance was the third time Hubbard's case has been look at in Superior Court before being continued, and his first physical appearance at the Superior Court level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.