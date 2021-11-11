MISENHEIMER — The Pfeiffer University Women’s basketball team opened up their season with a 67 – 76 win over Hollins University on Saturday, November 6 at a home game in Misenheimer, NC. Freshman shooting guard, Kenadie Hudler from Jefferson NC made her Ashe County fans proud as she made her way on to the court Saturday in her first collegiate game. Hudler was picked earlier in the week as part of the top 15 by Pfeiffer head coach Tooey Loy which landed her a spot on the travel team as well as playing time. Hudler definitely showed up to play using her three point shot as a weapon. Hudler scored 5 three pointers from long range in the game against Hollins along with two rebounds and a steal. Hudler’s Teammate, Senior Brina Bentley was the top scorer in the game with 16 points. Hudler being second highest with 15 points. Hudler was picked by the USA South as the rookie of the week with her performance during the season opener. Pfeiffer Coach Loy is very excited about his team this year and says that "This team has a really good chance of making it to the DIII NCAA tournament. Hudler had many of her family and friends there to support her for Saturday’s game And looks forward To seeing them all Back in the stands for more games. Hudler said that “Pfeiffer University continues To prove that this is really where I am meant to be. My teammates and coaches have shown nothing but love and Respect for me from the very beginning. I feel blessed to have such a great basketball family here at Pfeiffer University. I give God all the glory and praise for the door he has opened for me”. Hudler is majoring in Nursing And minoring in Psychology at Pfeiffer University. We wish you the best Kenadie(KDUB) Hudler as you excel in the game you love. Go Falcons!!
The game schedule can be viewed online at Pfeiffer University Women’s basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.