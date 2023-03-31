WATAUGA — The Immigrant Connection of the High Country has opened in Boone to offer legal services and education on the immigration process, which benefits the cultural and economic integrity of the community.
Executive Director of the ICHC Carrie Afanador is accredited by the Department of Justice to offer immigration services to clients and provide legal consultations. As part of a network of 29 offices across the country, the ICHC has access to resources, support and training through the national office while operating their own system of clients, caseloads and developing programs.
The primary services the ICHC offers out of their office space located at Alliance Bible Fellowship include legal services similar to those provided by an immigration attorney. Afanador said she can help with status adjustment, securing family-based petition and understanding DACA proceedings in addition to helping acquire work visas, work documents and temporary protected status. ICHC also hosts conversational English classes. Moving forward, Afanador said she also hopes to connect clients with health resources.
While language classes have been offered since 2021, accreditation from the Department of Justice came in November 2022, which marked the official opening of the ICHC. In addition to its partnership with the Alliance Bible Fellowship, Afanador said a pastor at Hearth Church is seeking accreditation to see clients and Yolanda Adams of Que Pasa Appalachian has been instrumental in connecting clients to services.
Afanador said immigration situations are always individualized and in her time working in the High Country, she has seen various client needs. She said one of her main roles with ICHC is to educate people on the immigration process, including assistance in understanding DACA and applications for citizenship — especially in an area with no other immigration legal services.
“There are no other places to get immigration legal services here,” Afanador said. “You would have to go to Charlotte or to Greensboro to find an immigration attorney and so that’s one of the reasons for opening this site because there’s not access for the types of service here.”
Afanador said while seeking immigration legal services can be an overwhelming process, it becomes even more so when individuals have to travel to access assistance, especially if they do not speak English.
In addition to bringing services closer to immigrants in the High Country, ICHC is a nonprofit and is able to offer services for about 10% of the cost of an immigration attorney, which Afanador said is “really helpful to many immigrants.”
Despite the already low-cost, ICHC does offer fee waivers and scholarships and they aim to not turn anyone away. The organization operates on donations from individuals, businesses, grants and volunteer work.
Afanador said she has seen about 30 clients from Wilkesboro and Boone since November and has served individuals from Central and South America, Burma, Afghanistan, Iraq, Haiti, China and Ukraine.
“(Immigration services) are a benefit to the community in a lot of ways. Obviously, the first thing that a lot of people think about is the workforce — you have some people who are undocumented that can get documentation in order to start working,” Afanador said. “It also brings family stability. So many people are in mixed status families, so some people in a family have some type of status and other people don’t. You can imagine that often bring a lot of emotional trauma and people are sometimes afraid to go out, causing social isolation and trauma. Helping bring family stability to our community is always a positive aspect.”
Afanador said she also serves people who have lived in the community for a long time. She said having proper documentation helps them feel more confident and comfortable starting businesses, being engaged in schools and being engaged in community. She said immigration services benefit the community — for immigrants and non-immigrants — “both in general and economically.”
To celebrate the services of the ICHC, a grand opening will take place on March 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce taking place at 5 p.m. In addition to an introduction to the services, tamales will be available.
For more information on the Immigrant Connection of the High Country, visit ichighcountry.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.