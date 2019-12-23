Editors note: The dates below refer to the APT issue date.
Jan. 2
Legal cannabis good for fiber, food, medicine
Hemp became legal to grow and consume across the United States almost overnight after Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, signed into law by President Donald Trump Dec. 20. According to Ashe County Cooperative Extension Director Travis Birdsell, hemp’s decriminalization is a potential game-changer for county agricultural production.
Hemp — also known by its scientific name, cannabis sativa — is a plant that has been federally illegal since the 1930s, along with its counterpart, marijuana.
“Think of it like humans,” Birdsell said. “The difference between THC is testosterone, and CBD is estrogen. Both are produced in every person, but at different levels — and even within a gender, the production amounts are different.”
Under the new farm bill, cannabis sativa plants containing less than 0.3 percent THC are now federally legal to grow and process, but anything grown above that slight threshold must be destroyed, according to Birdsell. Hemp plants are bred to naturally contain only a trace amount of THC and very high concentrations of CBD, the consumption of which does not produce the high that made marijuana infamous and illegal some 80 years ago.
Jan. 9Jeff Rose retires as West Jefferson Chief of Police
West Jefferson Chief of Police Jeff Rose retired from his post Thursday, Jan. 3, after eight years with the West Jefferson Police Department.
In a statement to Ashe Post & Times, Town Attorney Jak Reeves confirmed Rose’s retirement and said that Brad Jordan will serve as the interim chief of police.
Rose said he is looking forward to being out of the spotlight for the time being, something which has been a rarity in recent years. Rose previously served a four-year term as a member of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners. Rose was elected in 2014 and did not seek reelection in 2018. He also served one year as board chairman in 2016.
Jan. 16
Little trees raise a lot of money
10-year-old Chloe Henson mailed a check last week to a school in Pender County to help get the students new carpets. The check is worth $1,000 and it comes from Henson’s “Little Trees,” a home-grown business that has blossomed around Ashe.
This was the third year Henson sold her “Little Trees,” but she’s been making them since she was a small child. Her father manages a Christmas tree lot, which uses stands that hold the trees up with a hole drilled in the bottom of the trunk. After the trees are purchased, they cut off the base of the truck with the vertical hole running through it. Normally, these are just thrown away, but a young Chloe Henson stuck some left-over brush in the hole and made her first “little trees.” Henson now makes them with the help of her grandfather, and it’s taken up a lot of her free time, especially on snow days.
“I don’t mind spending my snow days like that, because it’s when I can catch up and get a lot done,” Henson said. “Plus, I get to spend time with my grandfather and it is fun. I don’t like how cold it is though.”
Henson said the inspiration for her donation came from a close friend whose family moved to Pender County a few months ago. She said her friend told her that after Hurricane Florence hit the county in Sept. 2018, many buildings were hit hard enough that they still feel the effects four months later.
Payne eyes NCHSAA induction ceremony
Marc Payne is a member of several halls of fame.
On Jan. 9, Payne was honored by Ashe County with a plaque recognizing his entry into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Payne is already a member of the NCHSAA’s Athletic Director’s Hall of Fane. Payne retired from being Ashe County’s Athletic Director in 2017, and is currently the commissioner of the Mountain Valley Conference.
Payne received his plaque between Ashe County’s girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball games against visiting Watauga. Payne had a significant role in both athletic departments by being the athletic director at both schools and by coaching boys’ basketball at both schools.
“It’s very special to me,” Payne said. “There are a lot of things that tie me to Watauga High School. Obviously my son is coaching at Watauga High School. I just know so many people from both sides and of course being in Ashe County makes this very special. It’s been very special this year because since I’ve retired, I’m being inducted into three halls of fame. “
Jan. 23
Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League mourns death of its founder
Janet Zeller, founder of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, died at Watauga Medical Center Monday, Jan. 14, leaving a legacy of environmental stewardship and democracy, social justice and community empowerment, according to those close to her. She was 70.
Therese Vick, of BREDL’s Raleigh chapter, said in a phone call that Zeller was a fierce, loving person and a mentor in the field of environmental activism who will be missed by many.
“The work she did in and with communities she organized stopped a lot of horrible things from happening,” Vick said. “Her skill and dedication to environmental health and health impacts from polluting facilities provided tools for communities to use in fighting their local battles.”
BREDL Environmental Justice Coordinator Cary Rodgers said in a phone call that Zeller’s legacy will continue to live on through the environmental defense league.
“Janet was the legend of community organizing, that was in her blood until the day she died,” Rodgers said. “One thing I learned from her was local community organizing, and empowering communities to deal with the issues of injustice.”
One month in, county government feeling federal shutdown
One month after the United States government shutdown began, its effects weighed on the Ashe County Commissioners during their regular board meeting in the county courthouse at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.
What is now the longest partial government shutdown in United States history began Dec. 22, 2018, and has continued for a full 31-day month as of presstime Tuesday.
At the beginning of the meeting, during the board’s opening invocation, Vice Chairman William Sands prayed U.S. lawmakers resolve federal funding issues and get the government back in working order. Sands touched again on the shutdown during commissioner comments at the end of the meeting.
“We’ve talked previously about the federal shutdown, and I hope that our federal officials will come to a conclusion to this situation,” Sands said. “A lot of people are hurting, and it will trickle on down as time goes on.”
Sands said he heard there are hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay across the United States, some who are still being asked to work regardless.
Feb. 13
Jordan wins Ashe County Spelling Bee
After being postponed twice due to weather, the 2019 Ashe County Spelling Bee crowned a champion Thursday, Feb. 7. Landon Jordan, a seventh grade student at Ashe County Middle School, took home the trophy. Jordan will compete at the Winston-Salem Journal Regional Spelling Bee March 24.
Jordan took home the top prize after capitalizing on Westwood Elementary sixth grader Phoebe Wagoner’s misspelling of “maraca.” Wagoner added an extra “ca” to her spelling, opening the door for Jordan. The seventh grader spelled the word correctly, and then spelled “polymer,” the championship word, winning the spelling bee.
Originally, Jordan was not set to be in the competition, as he was the seventh grade runner-up at ACMS. However, winner Laura Dyer contracted an influenza-like illness, and she withdrew herself from the competition. Jordan competed in her place, out-spelling the other 10 opponents.
School cancellation, deep clean increase attendance after flu outbreak
After 330 Ashe County students stayed home sick with influenza-like illnesses on Thursday, Feb. 7, attendance numbers appeared normal Tuesday, Feb. 12, according to Ashe County Superintendent Phyllis Yates.
Yates said, as of Feb. 12, only 28 students were absent from Ashe County Middle School, after more than 100 students were out sick last Thursday. The middle school was the school most impacted by the flu virus, according to ACS.
In addition, three students were absent from the Ashe Early College, 30 students were absent from Blue Ridge Elementary School, 49 students were absent from Mountain View Elementary School, 43 students were absent from Westwood Elementary School and 17 students were absent from the Ashe Early Learning Center.
As for Ashe County High School, absences are measured by periods, and 90 periods were missed Feb. 12, according to Yates, which is a normal number of absences for this time of year.
School was canceled Friday, Feb. 8 due to high numbers of students and faculty with the flu. During the three-day weekend, the ACS maintenance staff gave the schools a deep clean, with some help from outside the county.
Feb. 20
County mourns death of parks director
The gates at Ashe County Park opened as usual the morning of Thursday, Feb. 14, and pickle ball went on as scheduled at the Family Central Gym — exactly the way Ashe County Parks and Recreation Director Scott Turnmyre would have wanted following his death at age 59 on Feb. 13, according to the Ashe county manager’s office.
“Today, the county mourns the loss of Scott Turnmyre,” acting Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb said in a news release Feb. 14. “He took pride in these facilities and programs, yet never wanted the credit or recognition, often wanting to pass this along to his staff.”
According to Stumb, Turnmyre started work as interim parks and recreation director in August 2012, and became the full-time director in November that year. Turnmyre soon became a steady hand at the Ashe County Parks & Recreation Department — one that was able to get things done, tirelessly working on the gym at Family Central, expanding access to include more basketball, additional volleyball courts and adding the ever-popular sport of pickle ball, Stumb said.
Lonon leaving legacy at Arts Council
In 1981, a young music teacher named Jane Lonon and her husband, Grady, had a six-month-old son, and were looking to leave Los Angeles in search of somewhere to raise their young child. Remembering their time in college working as singing servers in a Blowing Rock restaurant, they made their way to the High Country, eventually settling on a farm house in Ashe County that needed some work.
While Grady started his law practice, Jane was a stay-at-home mom while teaching piano out of their home. She saw an article in the Skyland Post about a local arts organization, the Ashe County Arts Council, and how they were looking for volunteers.
“I didn’t even know what an arts council was. I thought, ‘arts, volunteers, fun people, a night out,’ and I was in,” Lonon said.
After her first meeting, Lonon never looked back. She joined the young organization, going from volunteer to becoming a board member with Grady and eventually the executive director that she is now. It’s a role that Lonon is now leaving, as she recently announced her retirement.
“I’ve been able to look at this organization from a volunteer perspective, from an officer perspective, from a board member perspective and then from a staff position,” Lonon said. “Just showing that slow, steady and sustained growth organizationally, financially and programatically.”
Local nonprofit looks to acquire Lansing School
Lansing School is for sale, and a local nonprofit hopes to revitalize the old stony building’s historic role in small-town Appalachia.
Lansing School was built in 1938 as part of a New Deal program in the wake of the Great Depression, serving to educate Lansing’s K-12 student population, according to documents from the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office. Owned since 2006 by a Charlotte-based, four-person incorporation called Lansing Rocks, the building was put up for sale in August 2018, according to Dorne Pentes of Lansing Rocks.
“We purchased the building to create an arts retreat — to have a little mountain hideaway to make art,” Pentes said in a phone call from Charlotte. “We loved it. I wouldn’t trade the experience of owning that property for anything.”
Lansing Rocks occasionally hosted festivals, flow arts and yoga classes at Lansing School — fondly remembered by Pentes as Fort Awesome — but as the owners flip to new chapters in their individual lives, they have penned their final page in the Lansing School history book, according to Pentes.
“We never felt we actually owned the building,” Pentes said. “We always felt like it belongs to the people, and the county.”
Feb. 27
Bare leaves legacy of leadership
Coming off of his second straight NCHSAA Wrestling State Championship, Ashe County High School senior Zach Bare said he had a different feeling after winning back-to-back titles.
“I feel like that was a good way to go out for my high school wrestling career,” said Bare, who thanked God for putting him in the position to be a two-time champion. “Last year, I won it and knew I’d have to come back this year and do it again. I feel I’ve accomplished more this year. I set a goal going into the season, and I accomplished it.”
After what Bare considered a sub-par sophomore season, he said he was taking his junior season one match at a time. In his senior campaign, Bare said he was aiming for the state championship from the beginning.
“One of the biggest differences I could tell — I got asked 50 times a day, ‘Are you going to win the state championship again?’” Bare said. “Well, I’m not planning to go down there and lose.”
Bare (45-1) is a three-sport athlete, playing defensive tackle on the ACHS football team and splitting time as a pitcher and third baseman on the school’s baseball team. His back-to-back wrestling titles are the first in Ashe County High School history, and the first in Ashe County in the last quarter century.
March 6
High Country reacts to UMC decision regarding LGBTQ community
In a controversial decision, the United Methodist Church voted to restrict language regarding sexuality and accountability related to marriage and ordination of LGBTQ persons during a special session of the UMC General Conference in St. Louis Feb. 24-26.
The General Conference is the highest legislative body in the UMC, and the only group that can decide church law and speak officially for the global denomination, according to a release from the Council of Bishops of the UMC.
In a 438-384 vote, church delegates supported the Traditional Plan, keeping the current language around sexuality, marriage and ordination of LGBTQ persons, streamlining the process of enforcing penalties for violating The Book of Discipline, which constitutes the law and doctrine of the UMC.
The traditional plan was chosen over the One Church Plan, which offers greater freedom to many who desire change but do not want to violate The Book of Discipline. In the plan, there is no mandate that requires local churches, conferences or pastors to participate in a vote that divides, segments or separates.
The One Church Plan grants space for traditionalists to continue to offer ministry as they have in the past; space for progressives to exercise freely a more complete ministry with LGBTQ persons; and space for all United Methodists to continue to coexist without disrupting their ministries, according to the plan’s website.
Arnold Houck, Sunday School superintendent of Zion UMC in Ashe County, said his church was pleased with the decision to support the Traditional Plan.
While Houck said his church was happy with the vote, he said members are still very cautious of future votes.
“I was surprised it was as close as it was,” Houck said. “When it’s voted on again, it’ll be the same thing. I’ve heard through other folks from the Methodist churches away from here that they lost a lot of money on account of that vote. There was a lot of damage done.”
“I’m pretty disappointed it’s gotten to this point,” Houck said. “My parents, grandparents and great-grandparents went to this church. They had no intention of it going this way.”
For others, the issue is not so straightforward. Boone UMC Senior Pastor Lory Beth Huffman said the legislation the UMC passed is complicated. Huffman said her congregation has mixed viewpoints regarding inclusion of LGBTQ clergy and ordaining same-sex marriages.
Commissioners change meeting time
Effective July 1, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners will host one morning and one evening meeting each month, rather than the current schedule of twice-monthly morning meetings, as decided by a 3-2 vote to change meeting times at the board’s March 4 meeting.
Board of commissioners meetings on the first Monday of each month will begin at 6 p.m., and the third-Monday meeting will begin at 9 a.m., according to a resolution the commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of writing during their Feb. 18 meeting.
Chairman Todd McNeill, Commissioner Larry Dix and Commissioner Paula Perry voted in favor of writing the resolution Feb. 18 before voting to officially adopt it March 4, intending to give Ashe County residents who are usually working at 9 a.m. on a Monday morning the option to attend an evening board meeting.
On the opposing side, Vice Chairman William Sands and Commissioner Larry Rhodes voted against the change both Feb. 18 and March 4, citing cost-savings and lack of attendance at past evening meetings as their reasoning.
March 13
ME report of investigation reveals new information in Goss murder case including cause of death
The medical examiner’s report of investigation regarding the Aug. 19, 2018, murder of 79-year-old Diane Goss has been released, revealing new details, including Goss’ official cause of death.
According to the report, written by Ashe County medical examiner Stephen Adams, Goss died due to blunt force trauma to the back of her head. Adams listed the butt stock of a shotgun found on the scene as the murder weapon.
Jessie R. Hubbard, 60, of Crumpler, was arrested Aug. 19, 2018, and was charged with Goss’ murder in addition to four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. The alleged murder took place in Hubbard’s apartment on Nathans Creek School Road in Crumpler. According to then-Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy J.E. “Bucky” Absher, Hubbard was the one who called 911, regarding a break-in at his apartment.
The shotgun at the scene has been identified via a warrant for one of Hubbard’s possession of a firearm by a felon charges.
March 20
Schuster Physical Therapy takes home Small Business of the Year
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce announced Schuster Physical Therapy as the 2019 Small Business of the Year at the award luncheon Tuesday, March 19, at West Jefferson United Methodist Church’s Hensley Hall.
The award is given to a chamber member business in operation for at least three years with a staff of fewer than 25 employees and a strong commitment to community, according to the chamber.
“Not only does Schuster Physical Therapy provide excellent service to the citizens of Ashe and surrounding counties, its team does so with positivity while demonstrating and encouraging community involvement,” presenter Beth Lyle said. “Schuster Physical Therapy comes highly recommended for its supreme standard of care, as its staff exhibits continued devotion to each patient’s improvement and wellbeing.”
According to the Lyle, compassion is a trademark of Schuster Physical Therapy’s service, as they make their patients feel like family.
Schuster Physical Therapy’s owners, Greg and Tracy-Lynn Schuster, extend this genuine care to the community, and are dedicated to making Ashe County a better place to live, as evidenced by their years of action with Habitat for Humanity, Ashe Sharing Center and various other charitable and youth development efforts, Lyle said.
“They are champions of local citizens’ welfare,” Lyle said.
March 27
Ashe Post & Times earns seven NC Press honors
The Ashe Post & Times claimed seven awards from the North Carolina Press Association, as announced during a ceremony on Thursday, March 21, at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley.
In the editorial division, Luke Weir won second place in election/political reporting for “One in 19,000: a conversation with Ashe County’s lone Green Party member,” and third place in city and/or county government reporting for “Stonebridge Subdivision gains Board of Commissioners support in redistricting blunder.”
Colin Tate claimed third place in sports news reporting for “Bare takes home 2A state title,” and Lee Sanderlin got third place in online breaking news coverage for “Terry Buchanan resigns as Ashe County sheriff, charges dismissed.”
“The focus on the wrestler’s experience really makes this story stand out, and makes me cheer him on, too,” the judges commented about Tate’s story.
In advertising for the Ashe Post & Times, Kristin Obiso and Teresa Laws won first place for best motor vehicle ad for “Ashe County Ford,” as well as a third place in best entertainment ad for “Forest Ridge Assisted Living.” Meleah Bryan got third place in best newspaper promotion for “NCPA Awards House ad.”
“Having a winning community is the success to having a winning newspaper,” said AP&T general manager Teresa Laws. “From Day 1 at the Ashe Post & Times our community has stood behind us. That’s why our team works so hard at being dedicated to being No. 1. We are proud to be your hometown newspaper.”
April 3
U.S. Poet Laureate speaks at civic center
Pulitzer-prize winner and United States Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith recited her words, spoke about her inspiration and answered questions from the packed audience at Ashe Civic Center during her long-awaited visit to Ashe County Monday night, April 1.
Before reading an excerpt from her memoir, “Ordinary Light,” Smith thanked the audience for their support, despite the prolonged delay rain and wind from Hurricane Florence caused to her visit, which was initially scheduled for Sept. 13, 2018.
“I am so delighted to be here, despite the fact that I am about six months late,” Smith said. “I’m usually more punctual.”
Smith stood on stage before an audience of nearly 300 young, middle-aged and older Americans — aspiring poets, college professors, local residents and elected politicians among them — many of whom, such as introductory speaker and First Lady of North Carolina Kristin Cooper, traveled from Raleigh to be at Ashe Civic Center on the first night of National Poetry Month.
“It seems like what you have here is a really beautiful and vibrant community,” Smith said. “That’s probably been my favorite part of being poet laureate — traveling to places and meeting people who have such a sense of hospitality and joy.”
April 10
Fleetwood fire snuffed out quickly
Two fire departments and the forestry service were called out to a brush fire Wednesday, April 3, on Idlewild Road in Fleetwood. Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department, N.C. Forestry Service and Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene.
The fire started when the property’s owner, Levi Shepherd, was burning some branches and leaves he was clearing out. According to Shepherd, he turned around for less than a minute and the hillside next to the fire was a blaze.
Shepherd’s plot of land was a Christmas tree farm in a former life, meaning there were plenty of large pine trees and dead foliage to act as tinder for the blaze. Shepherd said first responders were on the scene almost immediately and was glad they were, adding that it could have been much worse.
According to Keaton Craven from the FVFD, it was estimated to be around half-an-acre of land which burned. As they were fighting the blaze, the responders called in to have backup on standby. Craven said they alerted additional fire fighters due to the fire’s proximity to a working tree farm.
“We were really worried about the fire growing,” Craven said. “We were able to get it under control, everything turned out fine.”
April 17
Commissioners approve farmland preservation plan
The Ashe County Board of Commissioners heard updates regarding the county’s $120 million agriculture industry during its regular meeting in the courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday, March 15.
High Country Council of Governments Master Planner Kelly Coffey presented the Ashe County Farmland Preservation Plan to the board, which unanimously approved the 46-page, spiral-bound document containing maps, general information, statistics, surveys, history, interviews, challenges, tools and recommendations regarding Ashe County farming, as produced by the HCCOG in cooperation with local farmers and Ashe County’s planning, economic development and cooperative extension departments.
Ashe County has 1,140 farms taking up 41.2 percent of the county’s total land area, with a median farm size of 50 acres, the farmland preservation plan said. Of the 1,140 farms, 46 percent of farmers consider farming their primary occupation, more than in 2007, according to the plan.
Pastures take up 44 percent of all land in Ashe County farms, while 23 percent of farmland is woodland, 13 percent is for Christmas trees, 10 percent is for hay and the remaining 10 percent includes other crops, farmsteads, buildings, facilities, ponds, roads and wasteland, according to the farmland preservation plan.
“Ashe County produces more Christmas trees than any other county in the United States,” the plan said. “Approximately 3 million trees are harvested each year.”
Local farmers were surveyed, and seven farmers were interviewed in depth in the farmland preservation plan document, Coffey said. Expenses, weather and age were listed as the top three challenges by responding Ashe County farmers, who also said that good local labor is hard to find, the plan said.
A summary of the seven local farmer interviewees said each of them have diversified their operations or have done something innovative, such as growing and trying unconventional crops for the mountains, marketing and selling products online, and otherwise diversifying crops and livestock.
The commissioners asked some questions to clarify certain elements of the extensive farmland preservation plan document before approving it 5-0.
BOE presented with two-story plan for new middle school
Architect Larry Greene presented a new plan for the future Ashe County Middle School building to the Ashe County Board of Education, Superintendent Phyllis Yates and various middle school administrators and faculty Thursday, April 11.
Greene unveiled a new two-story scheme, as the previous plans were not feasible due to the grade of the land purchased for the new school. The site is located off of N.C. 88 near the AEV plant at 101 Gates Lane in Jefferson.
The first level features two wings, one for sixth-grade students and the other for Career and Technical Education. The first floor also features a gymnasium, auxiliary gymnasium, cafeteria, kitchen, auditorium, media center and more. The second floor features wings for the seventh-grade students and eighth-grade students.
Greene said there was not a feasible way to make a one-story school fit on the property without starting from scratch.
“The problem is the grade,” Greene said. “We’re in the mountains. The grades are there, and we have to deal with them.”
Eldreth also mentioned a “swampy” area near where the sporting fields are set to be located. Greene dismissed the concerns, saying the land is usable and the water runoff would not impact the fields.
Other concerns regarding the plan include congestion with AEV, the main office near the locker rooms, health and physical education classrooms far from the gymnasium, no room designated for ISS, no Spanish room, just two science prep rooms for each hallway, the health clinic placement and more.
Near the end of the meeting, board Chairperson C.B. Jones said the plans are just a footprint, and the board is flexible moving forward. Greene agreed.
Eldreth said she wants the school to be the best Ashe County can offer.
“This is the only (middle school) Ashe County is going to have for the foreseeable future,” Eldreth said. “If we have to go the two-story route, let’s make it the best it can be and make the changes we need.”
April 24
Citizens march against child abuse
The weather was clear Wednesday, April 17, as Ashe County citizens gathered outside of Ashe Memorial Hospital. The group was set to march to the Ashe County Courthouse, raising awareness for child abuse and the Guardian Ad Litems.
The event was organized by Guardian Ad Litems and the Ashe County Department of Social Services. A GAL acts as a voice for a child in a bad situation, according to Ashe County GAL Supervisor Michelle Dix.
“Where DSS looks at the whole family, we only focus on the child,” Dix said. “These children really need a voice.”
As they marched across Jefferson and U.S. 221, with the Jefferson Police Department directing traffic, the crowd let its voice be heard with the chant, “No excuse for child abuse.” As they walked up the hill to the courthouse, statistics made out of pinwheels flowered the median in the road.
According to the stats, 202 reports were made to the DSS in 2018, there are 44 children in foster care in Ashe County, two children aged-out of foster care in 2018, there are only 16 GALs and 44 foster families in Ashe County.
May 1
Out-of-county trash burdens convenience centers
Convenience centers are perhaps too convenient for out-of-county passersby with trash to dispose of, according to Ashe County Environmental Services Director Scott Hurley.
Whether they come south from Virginia, east from Tennessee, north from Watauga County, west from Alleghany County or northwest from Wilkes County, people from elsewhere are dumping trash at county convenience centers at an increasing pace, and some are repeat offenders, according to Hurley.
“We are getting a lot of out-of-state and out-of-county trash — we don’t have any hard numbers, but I would guess 5 to 10 percent of all the trash we receive,” Hurley said. “It’s getting worse. It’s been a real issue probably for three or four years now, but it was an issue for many more before that.”
According to Hurley, Ashe County Environmental Services provides more consistent and all-encompassing trash drop-off at its convenience centers compared to surrounding areas, which might tempt visitors to deposit their trash in Ashe, rather than at home.
“Our convenience centers are exactly what they say — convenient,” Hurley said. “Open six days a week, from 7 a.m. ‘til 7 p.m. Most counties that have convenience centers, like Watauga, are only open three days a week.”
Ashe County convenience center employees will sometimes stop and question vehicles with out-of-state license plates, but Hurley said the drivers always have one reason or another — legitimate or not — to be dumping their trash in Ashe. According to Hurley, improper use of convenience centers is considered illegal dumping, and is punishable by a ticket, but convenience center employees are not police officers, and thus not permitted to write those tickets.
May 8
Ashe County gathers for National Day of Prayer
Local elected officials, reverends, military service members and citizens gathered beneath the “In God We Trust” inscription on the Ashe County Courthouse and bowed their heads in prayer during the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 2.
Among prayers offered up by pastors during the half-hour ceremony of faith, Ashe County Board of Commissioners Chair Todd McNeill read a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump to the crowd assembled outside the courthouse.
“Our nation acknowledges that religious liberty is a natural right, given to us by our creator, not a courtesy that government extends to us,” McNeill said, reading the presidential proclamation. “The First Amendment recognizes the freedom of religion and safeguards this right against government infringement.”
Trump issued the proclamation April 30 in accordance with a law passed by U.S. Congress in 1988, which calls for the first Thursday in May to be proclaimed a National Day of Prayer.
“I invite the citizens of our Nation to pray, in accordance with their own faiths and consciences, in thanksgiving for the freedoms and blessings we have received and for God’s guidance and continued protection as we meet the challenges before us,” McNeill said, reading Trump’s proclamation.
May 15
ACSO makes arrest after months-long meth investigation
After five months of investigation, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lansing man on methamphetamine trafficking charges.
Drew H. Hoffman Jr., 45, was arrested May 4 and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said Hoffman has been a top-priority target since Howell took office in December 2018. The investigation was not just by the ACSO; Howell said The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, Jefferson Police Department, Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkesboro Police Department and North Wilkesboro Police Department assisted.
The investigation, combined with a May 4 traffic stop, yielded 1.9 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $105,000, a loaded 9mm handgun and $6,000 in cash. The methamphetamine is believed to be the largest amount recovered in Ashe County under one investigation.
Three days after his arrest, Hoffman was also charged with another count of possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female, communicating threats and violating a domestic violence protection order. Hoffman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond, a $25,000 secured bond and a $750,000 secured bond.
May 22
WJ Alderman Brett Summey passes away
The town of West Jefferson and all of Ashe County lost a friend, neighbor and elected representative Thursday, May 16, when Dr. Brett Summey Sr. died at the age of 83.
Commonly referred to as “Doc,” the West Jefferson native returned home after attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and getting his dentistry degree from the University of Maryland in 1961.
During the past 58 years, Summey never swayed from his path of helping the people in his community. According to Dr. Joel Yates, who knew Summey his whole life and practiced dentistry with him for five years, Summey was always looking to make things better for his patients. Summey didn’t call dentistry his job, but his service.
“He had all sorts of little tips and tricks that would make life easier for him and for the patient. The patient was always top priority for him,” Yates said. “He was always looking for new things, too; he read all of the journals. Anytime something new would come out he would research it, see if it’s good, order some samples and try it out. We learned some new things together, and it was a lot of fun.”
Yates added that Summey was the kind of person who just wanted to know people and treat them right.
Since 1991, Summey served as a member of the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen and mayor pro tempore since 1996, filling in as mayor when called upon. He also served in many roles around the county including being a member of the AppHealthCare Appalachian District Board of Health, as chairman of the Ashe County School Board and master mason with the Ashe Masonic Lodge #594.
N.C. Court of Appeals upholds asphalt plant permit in Ashe County v. Ashe County Planning Board
With a pair of concurring opinions published May 21, the North Carolina Court of Appeals affirmed the county planning board’s decision to issue a Polluting Industries Development Ordinance permit to Appalachian Materials for a proposed asphalt plant in the case of Ashe County v. Ashe County Planning Board.
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Chris Dillon wrote the main opinion, which Judge Donna Stroud concurred with.
According to the first superior court decision, Judge Swan Bray of Ashe County Superior Court was correct in affirming the decision of the Ashe County Planning Board to overturn the planning director and grant Appalachian Materials the PIDO permit, based on five points of contention heard during oral arguments October 3.
The court summarized that the county planning board was acting within its legally defined rights to overturn the planning director, the opinion said.
In a second opinion, N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Philip Berger Jr. concurred with the majority but said the entire case should have been dismissed to begin with.
May 29
AMH to use $200K to form opioid response program
Combatting what officials say is a growing opioid crisis in Ashe County, Ashe Memorial Hospital recently received a grant aimed at creating an extensive plan with community leaders to prevent and treat opioid addictions.
AMH was one of six North Carolina organizations to receive a $200,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Monday, May 13.
“It’s an opioid response program,” AMH CEO Laura Lambeth said. “The planning project is to implement and sustain substance abuse disorder and opioid use disorder in prevention, treatment and recovery services at a rural hospital.”
HRSA’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy awarded $24 million for the second round of Rural Communities Opioid Response Program planning grants. Recipients across 40 states will receive $200,000 for one year to formalize partnerships with local stakeholders, conduct needs assessments and develop plans to implement and sustain substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder, prevention, treatment and recovery interventions, according to a release from HRSA.
“Quite honestly, I didn’t think we had that much of a chance of being awarded,” Lambeth said. “Most of the opioid grants that I’ve seen over the last year have not gone to rural areas. They’ve gone to metropolitan areas, with the perception that the metropolitan areas have a larger problem with opioid abuse, and that’s not true.”
Ashe County honors military heroes
Hundreds gathered at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens in honor and remembrance of the military members who died fighting for America’s freedom on a sunny Sunday, May 26.
Graves adorned with stars, stripes and flowers fluttered in the breeze. Ashe County High School JROTC cadets bore each of America’s 50 state flags while music from the ACHS Jazz Ensemble and prayers were offered up in honor of fallen soldiers, airmen, seamen and coast guardsmen.
According to veteran speaker Shuford Edmisten of Hendersonville — who served in Vietnam and has since been an advocate for veterans through the American Legion, and a variety of other organizations — more than 1 million American men and women have died fighting for their country since the Revolutionary War.
“Long after the guns have been silenced and the bombs stopped exploding, the children of our fallen warriors will still be missing a parent,” Edmisten said. “Spouses will continue to miss their life partners, and parents will never stop grieving for their heroic sons and daughters that died way too early.”
Edmisten read the names of fallen soldiers buried in Ashe County, and the circumstances of their deaths, in order to keep their memories alive.
Badger Funeral Home owner Josh Roten said Sunday’s ceremony was the 52nd annual Memorial Day event held at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens.
June 5
Improper footwear prevents one senior from crossing the graduation stage
A night of celebration has been followed by controversy, as one family’s experience has gone viral.
After her daughter was not allowed to walk during Ashe County High School’s May 31 Graduation Ceremony due to improper footwear, mother Amanda Dixon took her thoughts to YouTube, calling on Ashe County High School for its decision.
“She has struggled for 13 years to get to this day,” Dixon said in the video. “At 7 p.m. this evening, graduation was supposed to start. At 6:25 p.m., I was told she would not be able to walk for her shoes, which she had previously been approved to wear. ... Thank you, Ashe County High School, for taking my daughter’s day away from her.”
Dixon continued, adding that her daughter, who asked to remain unnamed, battled bullying and educational struggles throughout her time in school. Dixon also said she would be contacting a lawyer about the matter.
“This was her day,” Dixon said in the video. “This was her ceremony, just like all of the other students that were there. Her wearing black Converse shoes was not going to make or break their day.”
In the phone interview, Dixon said her daughter wore the same outfit she did to the ACHS 2019 prom, for which the shoes were acceptable by ACHS standards. Dixon said her daughter was offered shoes from the school, but the offers were either much too small or too large to wear. She added that her daughter was afraid she would fall on stage if the shoes were too large. Dixon said one alternative that was provided was for her daughter to wear her father’s work boots, which he was wearing at the time. The shoes were five sizes too big, according to Dixon.
According to Human Resources Officer Lesia Goodman, the student was offered shoes from a teacher, and Guidance Receptionist Linda Sloan searched the high school’s clothing closet thoroughly for other options for the student. When Sloan came out of the closet, the student had left the premises, according to Goodman.
June 12
Jeff Fissel announced as next Arts Council Director
The Ashe County Arts Council has found the successor to current and retiring executive director Jane Lonon in Jeff Fissel, they announced Monday, June 10.
Lonon announced in February she will retire at the end of the month after 38 years with the Arts Council, spending 31 of them as the executive director.
“From what I understand, I’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill and a lot of tradition to carry on,” Fissel said.
The 36-year-old Appalachian State University alumnus has spent the past nine years as executive director of Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville, a historical site in the are he grew up. No stranger to Ashe County, Fissel said he has fond memories of visiting while in college, and looks forward to continuing to live in the mountains.
Fissel admits he leans more toward the business side of things versus the arts, but feels his work with nonprofits in the past will help him in his new position. He said he’s had a deep love of the arts throughout his life, particularly music.
“I spend as much time seeing live music and being a part of live music as much as I can, even though I have no actual talent myself,” Fissel said. “I’ve just found a way to support it. It’s the same way with literary and visual arts, painting and photography, I have an appreciation and a love for all of it. I’ll take any opportunity I can to see it and be a part of it.”
Woods named Best of Preps Women’s Athlete of the Year
Several student-athletes from Ashe, Avery and Watauga high schools were honored June 3 in the Best of Preps ceremony presented by Mountain Times Publications at Watauga High School’s auditorium.
Student-athletes representing 23 sports were judged on athletic and academic achievement, service to the community and overcoming adversity in their lives and athletic careers.
Extra awards were given to those who the three anonymous judges felt went above the rest of the crowd. Ashe County’s Samantha Woods was named the Women’s Athlete of the Year, while Watauga’s Ben Critcher was named the Men’s Athlete of the Year.
Woods is a four-year winner in girls’ basketball. She is a 1,000-point scorer, a four-year All-Mountain Valley Conference basketball player and a three-year all-conference soccer player.
Woods holds the Ashe girls’ basketball record for career 3-point baskets, most 3-point baskets in a game and most 3-point baskets in a season.
“It’s awesome,” Woods said. “It’s good to see the hard work pay off. You can see it in the season when you win games, but in a ceremony like this, it really sinks in.”
Woods also volunteers at the Ashe County Arts Springfest and was a member of the Ashe High student council for four years. She was also a member of the Beta Club.
“Sam exhibits all of the qualities that any coach wants in a student-athlete and leader,” Ashe girls’ basketball coach Brianna Ashley said on Woods’ nomination form. “She is not only hard-working and dedicated, she leads by example as the team captain and she has the drive and will to win that can’t be taught. Sam was guarded by every team’s best defender and still tied for our leading scorer.”
June 19
McFarland Publishing celebrates 40 years with cake, authors and employees
After working with thousands of authors, printing volumes of books and working 40 years in the publishing business, the owner and founder of McFarland & Company Publishers attributes the longevity of his business to its employees.
“When I was growing up, my parents told me that my sister was real artistic, and that I was an intellectual, but really, my talents lay elsewhere,” said Robert McFarland Franklin. “I’m a good people person — I love my employees.”
Authors flew to Ashe County from as far as California and New York to celebrate 40 years of McFarland Publishing, and locals stopped by to see what all the excitement was about along N.C. 88 the afternoon of Friday, June 14. Visitors enjoyed refreshments, facility tours and a specialized cake commemorating the company’s 40th anniversary.
“This is a people achievement,” Franklin said. “Not really a personal achievement — not really words on paper, but people on the payroll.”
McFarland Publishing edits, produces, prints and sells a wide range of academic books in-house, with a niche for circulating writings on niche topics. The company of 50 employees publishes roughly 375 titles per year, and since 1979 has seen some 6,000 unique titles printed at its Jefferson headquarters.
June 26
Deep Gap overpass dedicated to Sgt. Dillon C. Baldridge
American flags billowed in the wind and a break appeared in the afternoon rain as tears were shed on the U.S. 221/U.S. 421 overpass during a ceremony dedicating the bridge to a fallen soldier Thursday, June 20.
“We are here today to honor an American hero,” said Cullie Tarleton, Board of Transportation member for NCDOT Division 11. “We name this bridge on the U.S. 221/U.S. 421 overpass in the community of Deep Gap in Watauga County in honor of Sgt. Dillon C. Baldridge.”
Family members, fellow platoon soldiers, friends, veterans groups and local elected officials turned out to see the Sgt. Dillon C. Baldridge Bridge dedication.
Baldridge, of Youngsville, died at age 22 while serving with the U.S. Army during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan, alongside Sgt. Eric M. Houck of Baltimore and Sgt. William M. Bays of Allensville, Ky., June 10, 2017, according to Cpt. Patrick J. Sweeney, who served with the men.
“No testimony, written or spoken, can ever fully capture Dillon’s nature — it was and remains something you had to experience firsthand,” Sweeney said. “If you understand the concepts of service and sacrifice; if you accept the values of freedom, duty and honor; if you’ve ever experienced the purest kind of love shared among close families and between the truest of friends, then you are well on your way to understanding what Dillon meant to all those who know him.”
July 3
Todd teen killed in California car wreck, sister injured
An 18-year-old from Todd was killed in a single-car crash in rural Napa County, Sunday, June 23, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Michaella M. Hanifan, a former student at Watauga High School, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2018 Porsche, driven by her 21-year-old sister, Finnuala Hanifan, at 10:47 p.m. According to the CHP’s report of the collision, the vehicle was heading south on Atlas Peak Road, “at a high rate of speed.”
For reasons still under investigation, Finnuala Hanifan lost control of the vehicle and drove off of the western side of the road, colliding with an irrigation culvert. The vehicle continued south before striking two wooden poles and a traffic signal and overturning.
Finnuala Hanifan was transported to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in nearby Vacaville, Calif. Michaella Hanifan was pronounced dead at the scene by the American Medical Response EMS who arrived.
CHP Public Information Officer Marc Renspurger confirmed the CHP is currently investigating whether or not substances were a factor in the crash.
Governor visits Ashe Memorial Hospital for Medicaid expansion roundtable
Gov. Roy Cooper visited Ashe Memorial Hospital to discuss Medicaid expansion with members of the hospital staff and board of trustees, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners, N.C. Rep. Ray Russell (D-Boone), business owners, local hospitality and health care providers at 3 p.m. Friday, June 28.
“Having grown up in rural Eastern North Carolina, I know the challenges of rural health care,” Cooper said. “A lot of people here are living on the margins — right on the edge — don’t have health insurance, often wait too long to get treatment, oftentimes don’t get preventative treatment.”
According to Cooper, Medicaid expansion has the potential to provide an additional 1,152 Ashe County citizens with health care, in addition to bringing 100 jobs to the county, creating some $36 million in economic activity, plus $340,000 in annual county revenue, all while lowering the average citizen’s price of health insurance by 7 percent with no need for additional state taxes, partly because taxpayers’ federal taxes already benefit Medicaid expansion in other states.
Of the 50 United States, 37 have elected to expand Medicaid since the option was first offered by the federal government in 2013, Cooper said. Since 2013, North Carolina has turned down some $20 billion in Medicaid money from the federal government, according to Cooper.
“Particularly to rural hospitals, Medicaid expansion is so important to our community,” AMH CEO Laura Lambeth said. “In the past five years, we’ve written off $25 million because we don’t turn anyone away. There is a large percentage of people in Ashe County that don’t qualify — I just shudder to think how that Medicaid money is going out of state to help other people.”
According to Hobart Davis of the AMH Board of Trustees, 65-70 percent of patients at the hospital are either on Medicare or Medicaid during any given month.
Barr sworn in as new WJ Alderman
The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen is back to being a five-member board after Rusty Barr was sworn in Monday, July 1 at the Board of Alderman’s monthly meeting. Barr fills the seat left behind by Brett Summey, who died May 16.
Barr ran against Summey in the 2015 election, losing with the flip of a coin after both men finished with 77 votes.
Alderman Calvin Green made the motion for the board to vote on Barr filling the seat, with Jerry McMillan seconding it. The board unanimously voted in favor of Barr.
Barr took the oath of office alongside his wife, Melissa, with West Jefferson Mayor Dale Baldwin performing the ceremony. Baldwin opted to take part since Barr’s grandfather swore in Baldwin as an alderman in 1967.
An emotional Barr took his seat in between Baldwin and John Reeves, before thanking Baldwin, Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth and Town Manager Brantley Price for bringing him up to speed on what was going on at the meeting.
“It’s an honor to be representing my family and the town,” Barr said. “Dale’s put a lot of service into this town and it’s really an honor to be serving right her beside him, and the rest of these guys too.”
July 10
Baldwin decides not to run again
After much deliberation, West Jefferson Mayor Dale Baldwin has decided to not run again for his position.
Baldwin has been mayor since 2011, previously serving in the post from 1997-2007. He also served as a member of the board of aldermen from 1967-1977, 1985-1989 and a brief, nine-month stint after an appointment in April, 1997.
Baldwin said the decision was not easy, but it was time for him to move on from the role.
“I’ve given it a lot of thought. November will be a full 18 years, and it’s time I hang it up,” Baldwin said. He said he’ll miss being mayor, but felt it was the right time to let someone else fill the seat.
Baldwin said he has received a lot of good help in his time as mayor, with five town managers, including current manager Brantley Price, and many aldermen who cared for the town. In his time as a town official, Baldwin has overseen the town’s growth from a single square-mile footprint to the creation of the GE plant, the founding of Christmas in July and West Jefferson’s rise as a tourism destination in the High Country.
“It’s been a tremendous growth, it really has,” Baldwin said. “By no means am I taking credit for it, I was mayor, but we had a good board and good employees. We’ve done good and I hope it continues.”
Ashe County celebrates Christmas in July
With crowds congregating up and down Backstreet, downtown West Jefferson bustled with Christmas cheer during the 33rd annual Christmas in July Festival July 5 and 6.
After an opening ceremony and concert the afternoon of Friday, July 5, some 5,000 festivalgoers turned out to celebrate Ashe County’s nation-leading Fraser fir industry and the Christmas season a few months early Saturday, July 6, according to Wesley Barker, a member of the festival’s organizing committee.
“It rained some, kind of put a damper on things Friday, and it rained just a little bit on Saturday, but it cleared up and I think the crowds were good,” Barker said. “I think it was maybe a little less than last year, but it was still a very good turnout.”
For the festival, Backstreet and surrounding streets were lined with two live music stages, Ashe County Farmers Market vendors and handmade crafts sellers, community groups, candied and fried festival food chefs, bouncy houses, Santa and Mrs. Claus, street performers and other assorted interests and oddities.
In the heat of a High Country summer Saturday afternoon, smoke filled the air as Civil War gray coats bellowed cannon-fire at a Yankee encampment across West Jefferson Park while spectators cheered from beneath the lawn’s shady old oak trees. The Civil War reenactors were popular throughout the Christmas in July festival as usual, Barker said.
Festivalgoers elected Fraser fir tree #5, grown at Gardner Tree Farms, as the best in show Christmas Tree for the 2019 People’s Choice Christmas tree competition
July 17
Two-car collision closes N.C. 88/N.C. 194 in Warrensville July 1, results in fatality
A two-vehicle wreck at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, resulted in a medical airlift by helicopter, closing both lanes of traffic on N.C. 88/N.C.194 between Warrensville and Jefferson for around two hours, later leading to the death of one of the involved motorists July 7, according to Badger Funeral Home and family sources.
William Gregory Howell of Jefferson was driving a 2017 Yamaha moped east on N.C. 88 when his vehicle crossed the centerline into the westbound lane, where Kevin Wayne Jones of Lansing was driving a 2015 Ram truck, according to the wreck report by N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Denny Parunak.
The Ram truck dropped off the right shoulder of N.C. 88 in an attempt to avoid the oncoming Yamaha moped, but the vehicles struck head on, overturning the moped and ejecting Howell onto the westbound shoulder, Parunak’s report said.
Both vehicles came to rest on the westbound lane, at which point North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Ashe Community Paramedics were among the emergency services who responded to the wreck, closing both lanes of traffic along the curving section of N.C. 88 near Stanley Road from 3:30 p.m. until around 5:30 p.m.
By 4:05 p.m., a Wings Air Rescue helicopter was on the ground at Ashe County Middle School, whereupon Howell was transported to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, according to the wreck report. According to an obituary from Badger Funeral Home, a William Gregory “Pete” Howell died Sunday, July 7, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Mural newest part of big year for Landwehrmann
Ashe County artist Whitney Stuart Landwehrmann joined the likes of R.T. Morgan, Stephen Shoemaker and Jack Young when she added a new piece to West Jefferson’s collection of murals.
The “Tree of Appalachia” is located on the side of Third Day Market and has had many visitors in the weeks since it started. Landwehrmann said it’s an honor to be the one to add to the town’s collection of murals.
“It is probably the best compliment to even be considered because they’re all very beautiful and very different,” Landwehrmann said. “I love them all and having lived here my entire life; you have your bucket list of things you want to accomplish and that was very high up.”
She added that what makes even more proud of the mural is seeing people on the street taking pictures with and of it.
Landwehrmann, whose other works tend to be on larger canvases, said that the size of the mural was a step up from her normal work. She said that while working on it, it was easy for her to be deceived by the size of it. It wasn’t until she saw pictures of herself on top of the cherry picker she used that it set in.
“It’s just another canvas, but it is a large canvas,” Landwehrmann said.
July 24
Walking with purpose: Relay for Life raises money for cancer research, treatment
Community members gathered for the annual Ashe County Relay for Life on Friday, July 19, at Ashe County High School, raising money for the American Cancer Society, as well as cancer research and treatment.
At the start of the event, Nancy Reeves of Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church welcomed everyone in attendance, followed by an invocation from pastor Will Heyward.
“We are united in a common cause to find cures for the many diseases that fall under this name,” Heyward said. “We stand together, for we have all been touched by the suffering and loss of cancer.”
After opening remarks, cancer survivors took to the track for the “Survivors Lap,” reserved only for those who have been diagnosed with cancer. Among participants in the Survivors Lap were 28-year-survivor Lorraine Hurley and 16-year-survivor Judy Powers.
“I’m thankful to be alive,” Hurley said.
Following the first lap, caretakers then joined the survivors while teams looked on from around the track. After the caretakers and survivors completed their lap, all participants joined in.
Dillard said that $18,000 has been raised to date for the American Cancer Society through Ashe County’s efforts, with the 2019 fundraising season coming to a close in September.
July 31
Suspects caught after day-long manhunt
After a manhunt lasting more than 24 hours, two suspects wanted in questioning in regard to an armed robbery were apprehended by Jefferson Police Department officer Kevin Richardson, Tuesday, July 30, just before noon.
According to the Boone Police Department, Jaheim Hicks, 19, and Aziz Felder, 19, no address as of presstime, allegedly robbed a Circle K at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Bamboo Road in Boone at 2 a.m. Monday, July 29. They then allegedly fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu, which had previously been stolen in Yadkin County.
The car’s location was picked up near the Dollar General in Jefferson, when the vehicle wrecked and the pair fled on foot, according to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
ACSO officer Randy Lewis said they were found walking along Wade Bare Road in Jefferson, not far from the scene of the wreck. He said Richardson recognized them, interviewed them and brought them in. Lewis added that Felder and Hicks were tired and hungry, and didn’t show any resistance.
Found in their possession was a hatchet and a knife, but an airsoft pistol was found near the car which is believed to be what they used in the robbery, according to Lewis.
Radford Quarries files for bankruptcy amid county asphalt plant litigation
Radford Quarries, whose 40-acre Glendale Springs quarry property is the location of a proposed Appalachian Materials asphalt plant, filed for bankruptcy Friday, July 26, according to documents from the North Carolina Western Bankruptcy Court.
The Boone-based quarry corporation filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, with between 50 and 99 creditors, estimated assets up to $50,000 and liabilities between $1 and $10 million, according to court documents filed by Radford Quarries Vice President and CFO D.J. Cecile Jr.
Cecile is also the manager of Appalachian Materials, a company whose proposed asphalt plant at the Radford Quarries location on Glendale School Road has been under litigation in Ashe County v. Ashe County Planning Board, a lawsuit that is currently pending review by the N.C. Supreme Court, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
Aug. 7
The Historic Old Hotel sells after 100 years of family ownership
For the first time in its 100-year history, The Historic Old Hotel in downtown West Jefferson is under new ownership.
“It’s bittersweet,” former co-owner Billie Jo Woodie said. “We’ve always been very proud to be owners of it, and it holds countless memories for each of us in the family.”
The Historic Old Hotel has been in the Woodie family since its construction in 1915, Woodie said, when West Jefferson first started planting its roots in Ashe County. Though departing with the historic building is tinged with sadness, she said her family is sure of its new owner, Mark Beck.
“I have confidence that he’s going to do right by it and the town of West Jefferson,” Woodie said. “We look forward to see how things play out in the years to come.”
With more than 30 years of experience in the restoration of historic buildings, West Jefferson’s Old Hotel marks Beck’s third venture on a project of this scale.
“This is not a first-time rodeo for me,” Beck said, adding that he owns arguably one of the most historic commercial buildings in Charleston, S.C., at 1 Broad Street, just across from the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon in the historic city.
With his restorations, Beck said he focuses on the original architecture of the building. From there, he puts “a new building inside of an old building,” updating it with modern infrastructure without changing its historic appearance.
“The building has a great story,” Beck said. “West Jefferson wouldn’t be West Jefferson without that hotel.”
Aug. 14
WCC: Ashe Campus expansion project breaks ground following years of planning
Ashe County elected officials and community members gathered alongside the Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees and administrators at the future site of the WCC: Ashe Campus expansion for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Aug. 8.
“This is about growing a stronger future for Ashe County,” Chris Robinson, WCC vice president of workforce development and community, said. “This building is about students — first, last and always.”
The two-story, 36,000 square-foot expansion will increase opportunities for students in Ashe County, featuring new computer labs, more classroom space, a healthcare simulation lab and other cutting-edge technology, according to a release from WCC. The expansion will also include a separate cosmetology wing, an outdoor learning area and a 1,400- square-foot meeting space for the community to reserve.
Expected to be completed in 2021, the $12 million expansion project has been in its early stages of development for several years. In November 2018, the county commissioners committed up to $8 million in county funding for the project, in addition to the $3 million being provided by bond money from WCC, Ashe Post and Times previously reported.
WCC Board of Trustees member Hobie Davis announced during the ceremony that $964,000 of the remaining $1 million for the expansion project has been raised through individual donors. Following the announcement, Blue Ridge Energy CEO Doug Johnson presented a $150,000 check for the expansion to the WCC Board of Trustees, allowing the project to reach its goal for funding.
Hampton feeling comfortable with new starter Cox
As the Ashe County Huskies football team prepares for the new season, starting roles and depth charts are still being sorted as players learn their new roles. One position featuring turnover is the most important in the sport, the starting quarterback.
Previous starter Luke Hudler graduated after his 3,440 yards and 42 touchdowns lead the Huskies to a 10-3 record in 2018, which featured a perfect 7-0 record in-conference. The team won the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference outright for the first time in school history, and advanced to the second round of the N.C. 2AA playoffs.
Replacing Hudler is junior Dawson Cox, who saw limited game time in 2018, but is already getting high praise from head coach Brian Hampton.
“Dawson looks good. He’s got a great arm and he’s been spending a couple years learning the offense,” Hampton said. “When he’s tight fundamentally, he throws it as well as anyone we’ve had.”
Aug. 21
Pilot dies after plane crash in Deep Gap
A 67-year-old man died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Aug. 14 after he was in an airplane that crashed in Deep Gap.
Danny Dunn, of 3935 Hardin Road, was the pilot of the aircraft and the only one in the plane, according to Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Major Kelly Redmon. Dunn was conscious and alert when he was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist, but did have life-threatening injuries at the time. A Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center spokesperson confirmed the death of Dunn at 9:30 p.m.
Deep Gap Volunteer Fire, Watauga Rescue Squad, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Emergency Management, State Highway Patrol and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8:57 a.m. 911 call in the 3900 block of Hardin Road, according to Redmon.
Redmon said witnesses stated that the aircraft had taken off from a private airstrip located at Dunn’s address — approximately 100 yards from the crash — about 20 minutes prior to the crash. Witnesses also reported that the plane had circled several times then crashed, Redmon said. The plane caught fire upon impact.
Aug. 28
Bartolini sentenced to up to 15 years for child pornography
More than one year after his arrest, David P. Bartolini pleaded no contest to all four counts of second degree exploitation of a minor in Ashe County Superior Court Monday, Aug. 26.
Bartolini, 72, of Creston, was arrested July 11, 2018, and accused of downloading and sharing child pornography. According to Assistant District Attorney Lee Bollinger, the act was discovered by a Boone Police Department officer, who contacted the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. Then-ASCO Captain Chris Eldreth said Bartolini’s arrest was the result of a group effort.
Bartolini and his attorneys struck a plea deal with the Ashe County DA’s Office, which saw him plead no contest to the charges and the four counts consolidated into two. Bartolini was given two sentences of 25 to 90 months in jail, suspended for three years while he is on supervised probation. The sentences will run consecutively. The Hon. Michael Duncan, the judge presiding, also ruled for Bartolini to be placed on the sex offenders registry for 30 years.
Hendrix reaches agreement in obstruction of justice case
Former Ashe County sheriff candidate, West Jefferson Police Department sergeant and chief of police at Ashe Memorial Hospital James Hendrix received a deferred prosecution in Ashe County Superior Court Monday, Aug. 26, bringing an end to his felony obstruction of justice case which has been in process for more than a year.
Prosecuting the case was Iredell County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Floyd, who walked through the allegations Hendrix faced. According to Floyd, Hendrix arrived at the scene of Brittany Perkins’ suicide Oct. 13, 2017, with one other person. Hendrix was accused of leaving the scene with a note left by Perkins.
Hendrix was charged with felony obstruction of justice June 11, 2018, by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
As part of the deferred prosecution, Hendrix’s lawyer, Jay Vannoy, admitted Hendrix took the note from the house before turning it over to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office days later. Vannoy claimed Hendrix did not believe it was obstructing the investigation of a crime, since there was no crime that took place.
The agreement of the deferred prosecution means Hendrix’s charge will be dismissed by the state if he meets the requirements, which is nine months of unsupervised probation and that he not reapply for law enforcement certification. The Hon. Michael Duncan, who presided over the proceedings, said that if Hendrix ever does reapply for a certification, the Iredell County DA’s office and the appropriate authorities will be notified.
Sept. 4
Inaugural Blue Ridge BBQ & Brew Festival crowns champions in steak, barbecue competitions
After two days of grilling, smoking and slow-cooking, the inaugural Blue Ridge BBQ & Brew Festival came to a close on Saturday, Aug. 31, with competitors traveling from across North Carolina to take part in the state’s official barbecue championship.
For the two-day competition, Twisted Pair BBQ took first place out of 24 teams in the barbecue cook-off on Saturday, and McAdoo Heights BBQ secured first place in Friday’s steak cook-off.
“It’s our first grand championship,” George DeMartz, pitmaster for Twisted Pair BBQ, said. Based in Raleigh, DeMartz said that professional barbecue cooking was a passionate hobby of his. Out of the four competitions his team has participated in, he said it meant a lot for his team to take first place.
“What we try is consistency,” Stephen Gentzler, assistant pitmaster for Twisted Pair BBQ, said. “It all came together today.”
With the win, Twisted Pair earned a chance to compete in next year’s Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational barbecue competition in October 2020 and received an $1,800 cash prize, event coordinator James Killian said. In addition to their overall placement, Twisted Pair also placed in a number of other contests during the festival, netting around $3,000 in total prize money, Killian said.
McAdoo Heights received an $800 cash prize for placing first overall in the steak cook-off, as well as another $800 for placing second overall in the barbecue competition. In addition to their placement in other contests, Killian said McAdoo Heights walked away with around $2,600 by the end of the festival.
Sept. 11
Never Forget: Ashe County holds memorial service in remembrance of 9/11
Ashe County first responders and community members gathered in front of the Ashe County Courthouse to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice 18 years ago during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
The 9/11 memorial service, held on Sunday, Sept. 8, and organized by the Ashe County Fire and Rescue Association, brought together local elected officials, volunteer firefighters, the Ashe County Honor Guard and a number of other first responders for a day of remembrance.
“I think it’s very important that we do this thing every year,” said Donnie Miller, vice president of the Ashe County Fire and Rescue Association. “We need something to remind people of what actually did happen that day.”
During the ceremony, the Ashe County Honor Guard presented the colors and the Rev. Wade Huntsinger, of Warrensville Baptist Church, gave an invocation.
Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell noted his appreciation for the Fire and Rescue Association, as well as all of the fire departments in the county.
“We have the best fire departments,” Howell said. “We’re just very blessed to have the service members to coordinate this in remembrance of 9/11. Hopefully, nothing like that ever happens again, but we also don’t want to forget because it definitely changed the way society does things.”
Following the service, a procession of fire trucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles traveled through the towns of Jefferson and West Jefferson.
Miller said he was pleased with this year’s service, and the Fire and Rescue Association plans to give advanced notice for next year’s event.
Sept. 18
Lawsuit filed against former and current owners of the Historic Old Hotel
A lawsuit has been filed in North Carolina Superior Court by owners of The Hotel Tavern against the former and current owners of the Historic Old Hotel in downtown West Jefferson, according to court documents.
Guion & Lyle Enterprises, owners of The Hotel Tavern, filed a complaint Thursday, Aug. 29, alleging that Bridgetree Investments, the Old Hotel’s current owner, and Woodie Investments, former owners of the Historic Old Hotel, breached their contract with The Hotel Tavern and conducted unfair and deceptive trade practices, according to the complaint document.
“This action arises out of defendants’ unlawful and collective efforts to undermine plaintiff’s existing lease on the premises through which it has operated The Hotel Tavern for the past seven years,” the complaint said.
With the allegations, Guion & Lyle Enterprises, represented by Capua Law Firm, is suing Bridgetree Investments — owned by Mark Beck, as well as previous owners Jo Ann Woodie, Billy Jo Woodie, Deborah Woodie Ellis, David Ellis and Sharon Woodie, all represented by Thompson Coburn and Reeves DiVenere Wright law firms — and is seeking a preliminary injunction from the court to allow The Hotel Tavern to remain in operation.
No environmental damages reported after Beaver Creek spill
There were no signs of environmental damage to Beaver Creek reported after the Labor Day wastewater spill, according to North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Program Consultant Ron Boone.
Boone said there has been no reported fish kill in the creek, and the crew’s reaction to spill helped in the lack of damage
“They were able to clean up what they could clean up and it appears there’s no lasting environmental impacts,” Boone said.
The Beaver Creek pump station on Beaver Creek School Road was discovered to be spilling water around 3 a.m. Sept. 2. West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price said the leaking pipe was patched up within three-and-a-half hours, but 8,000 gallons of wastewater still managed to escape.
West Jefferson’s Wastewater Treatment Plan Operator in Charge Brandon Patrick explained the situation to the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen at their monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 9. Patrick said it appeared a “bore from a telephone company went over the pipe and eventually wore a hole in it.”
Sept. 25
8th Annual Olde Time Antiques Fair takes over town
Jefferson Avenue was shut down for two days Sept. 20 and 21, but it was not quiet as hundreds of people roamed the road alongside dozens of antiques vendors as part of the 8th Annual Olde Time Antiques Fair.
In the build up to the event, the weather was on organizer Keith Woodie’s mind. The 2018 fair was pushed back due to Hurricane Florence, which Woodie said diminished the overall results and hype they had worked to generate.
The weather stayed mild as the the fair rolled in, with no rain on this year’s festival.
Vendors brought many old and interesting items including signs, crafts, tools for every use, baseball gloves, model trains, antique toys, barrels, blown glass, furniture of all shapes and sizes, medals, cookware, utensils, appliances, sewing machines, decorations, license plates, crystals, gemstones and oil pumps.
Also available for guests was live music from “Elvis” and the Lucky Strikes among others, food from truck vendors and Whole Lotta Donuts and the numerous businesses who were open on the street during the event.
Walking around and enjoying the fruits of his labor Friday, Sept. 20, organizer Keith Woodie said this year’s fair was a big success.
“To see how much this has grown from a small event on Backstreet is great, we shut down the whole street,” Woodie said. In total, Woodie said there were 80 vendors in the 96 total spaces, a far cry from the single block of space they received those years ago.
Oct. 2
Taylon Hope wins fourth Josie Award
Saturday, Sept. 21, proved to be another highlight for young singer-songwriter, and Ashe County native, Taylon Hope, as she picked up yet another Josie Award for her mantle. The Josie Music Awards, which has been held yearly since 2015, is the largest independent artist awards show in the world.
The 14-year-old picked up the award for Young Adult Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row. The award brings her tally to four awards in four years, including back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2016 for Junior Category Vocalist of the Year.
While Hope went into the night with five nominations and came out with the single win, that win means a lot to her.
“I’m really honored because the Josies is the largest independant awards show there is,” Hope said. “People of all genres come from all over the world for that show, so I was honored to win as a country artist to win (Young Adult Entertainer of the Year).”
The win is just the latest high point for an artist who’s very happy with the state of her career.
“We just released an album July 26, we’re planning a release date here in the next few weeks for Nashville, and I just filmed a new video for one of the songs on the album that’s coming out as a single,” Hope said. “Everything’s going really well, I’ve got some cool performances coming up and I’m excited to release something in 2020.”
New ambulance at Laurel Springs VFD to benefit Ashe, Alleghany counties
The Laurel Springs Volunteer Fire Department recently added its first ambulance to be used in Ashe and Alleghany counties as a standby vehicle qualified to transport patients across the region.
The fully equipped vehicle will be under the operation of five emergency medical technicians in the department, as well as the addition of three others currently in the process of earning their EMT certification. LSVFD Chief Morgan Reed said the ambulance needs to undergo a state inspection, which should happen within the next few weeks, and then it will be in service.
“It’s going to be a blessing,” Jimmy Church of LSVFD said.
Church emphasized that the ambulance will be used only when the county puts the department on standby for Ashe Medics or Ashe County Rescue Squad.
“The public has to understand that just because this truck pulls up in the driveway doesn’t mean that we’re going to be able to transport,” Church said.
As a standby vehicle, LSVFD’s ambulance may respond to a call alongside other first responders, but it will only transport when other EMS is tied up on another call, Church explained.
With a significant increase in medical calls for the area, Church added that the ambulance is a much-needed asset for the department and will also be a big undertaking.
“If this can save one life, it will all be worth the work and efforts,” LSVFD said in a statement.
Oct. 9
Keeping Ashe Beautiful: Fall Litter Sweep volunteers fill more than 500 bags of litter
More than 300 volunteers weathered the elements as they participated in Keep Ashe Beautiful’s semi-annual litter sweep Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5.
Collectively, Keep Ashe Beautiful volunteers — local residents, businesses, organizations, service clubs and churches — filled more than 500 bags of litter from the county’s roadsides, picking up tires, exhaust pipes, sofa cushions, at least one mailbox and more common trash items throughout the weekend, according to a statement from KAB Executive Director John Cannon.
“Our litter sweep this fall was well attended, with volunteers of all ages collecting bags of litter,” Cannon said in the statement.
Teams for this year’s fall litter sweep included the following: Ashe Early College, Ashe County High School ROTC, Ashe County Democratic Party, Bald Mtn/Buck Mtn neighbors, Boondocks Brewing, United Chemi-Con, Emily and Kelley Edmonson, First Baptist Church, Fleetwood Falls, Friends of KAB, GLAD of Lansing, McFarland Publishing, Midway Baptist Church, Parish of the Holy Communion Episcopal Church, Sons of Confederate Veterans and The Rovers.
Throughout the weekend, volunteers could be seen sporting bright yellow shirts and safety vests as they trekked the roads of Ashe County. After litter was collected and bagged, it was then readied for the N.C. Department of Transportation to pick up along sweep routes.
Oct. 16
Ashe Memorial Hospital CEO Laura Lambeth to retire at the end of 2019
Laura Lambeth announced in a press release Tuesday, Oct. 15, her retirement as CEO of Ashe Memorial Hospital effective Dec. 31, 2019.
Since 2013, Lambeth has helped Ashe Memorial Hospital deliver high quality health care to the Ashe County community. As the chief executive officer, Lambeth was recognized as one of the Top 50 rural hospital CEOs by Becker’s Hospital Review and Ashe Memorial Hospital was named a Top 100 critical access hospital in the nation.
“In the seven years I’ve been CEO, Ashe Memorial has emerged as a top critical access hospital in the country,” Lambeth said. “I’m proud of the investments made over my tenure, including the expansion and introduction of new services, our community partnerships, and the facility improvements we’ve made — including the expansion of the emergency room.”
“For nearly 75 years, the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains have relied on Ashe Memorial Hospital to deliver world-class medical care where it is needed most: close to home,” said Donnie Johnson, Ashe Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Chairman. “We are especially thankful to Laura for her service the last seven years and wish her the best after her retirement.”
During the course of Lambeth’s leadership, services were expanded to include a new chemotherapy unit, as well as outpatient orthopedics. Additionally, new partnerships were formed in the community to ensure Ashe Memorial Hospital cared for the community outside the walls of the hospital. Lambeth successfully partnered with the community to develop new programs such as Heart of the Huskies, Food Pantry and the Community Paramedics Program.
‘Horton Hears a Who’ leads to 10 arrests, but sheriff says there is work to be done
Ten people have been arrested and charged in what the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office described as a “complex and far-reaching narcotics trafficking network based in Ashe County,” in a press release Friday, Oct. 11.
Dubbed “Horton Hears a Who,” the joint operation between the ACSO and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began in December 2018.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said the case is still not complete, with much litigation and further investigation required. He praised the officers who worked on the case, especially with the arrest of Michael G. Mash. Howell said officers staked out Mash’s residence for 24 hours to eventually arrest him.
Howell said the West Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Police Department, Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkesboro Police Department, North Wilkesboro Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also played a role in the operation.
Oct. 23
JAM founder leaves legacy of music and mountain tradition
Traditional and old-time music lost a champion Monday, Oct. 14, with the passing of Helen White, the founder of the Junior Appalachian Musicians program which has introduced thousands of people to the music of their areas.
White was the partner of Wayne Henderson, and the pair toured extensively alongside his group of musicians for years.
Born in Washington, D.C., Sept. 8, 1950, White grew up in Durham, and became a student of violinist Giorgio Ciompi and later classical guitarist Sophocles Papas back in D.C.
After briefly attending Vassar College in New York, White moved to Washington. While supporting herself as a firefighter and National Park Service ranger, White developed her love of traditional music. She returned to academia, graduating from the University of Washington, where she spent a semester off to work in Nepal, before receiving a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in public health and a master’s degree in guidance counseling from Appalachian State University.
While serving as a guidance counselor at Sparta Elementary School, White started the afterschool program Junior Appalachian Musicians.
According to JAM Executive Director Brett Morris, the program helps teach youth about the traditional music of their area. Morris said the program helps keep the music of the mountain alive and passes it along to the people whose roots are embedded in it.
Structural assessment deems Old Hotel’s second floor unsafe for occupancy
After a one-week notice, tenants on the second floor of the Historic Old Hotel gathered their belongings and vacated the premises Monday, Oct. 21, upon request from owner Mark Beck, citing safety concerns.
Beck’s request came on Monday, Oct. 14, after he said he received a structural assessment of the building on Oct. 10. The report, conducted by Areté Engineers, based in Blowing Rock, on Aug. 14, stated that “the existing upper-level joists are not structurally adequate for support of the required design loads based on any occupancy.”
After receiving the assessment, Beck sent notices to the Hotel’s second-floor tenants asking that they vacate the building immediately. Tenants were then informed that a mitigation company would be arriving on Monday, Oct. 21, to move furniture and personal property.
“I’m concerned about safety,” Beck said. “I would never feel right if somebody gets hurt, and if you have an engineer doing a report saying that the building’s not safe, and the floor is in danger of falling, I would never feel right if something happened.”
Beck, along with the mitigation company, arrived at the Old Hotel early Monday morning to begin the moving process. A number of businesses rented office spaces on the second floor of the building, including Thrive Body Works, Lady on the Fly Antiques and The Hotel Tavern.
Remona Teague, owner of Lady on the Fly, has rented an office space on the second floor for a little more than two and a half years. She said she opened the business as a creative outlet, selling antiques and other collectibles she found around the world while traveling.
“This was really taking off,” Teague said on Oct. 18, while packing up her belongings. “So, it is just so disappointing because it was a symbiotic relationship with the Tavern.”
Oct. 30
Running Huskies lead pack, win MVAC
For their third year, the Ashe County Running Huskies are Mountain Valley Athletic Conference champions.
The MVAC Championship cross country meet brought together the conference’s eight teams for a head-to-head race to the finish line at Ashe County High School Tuesday, Oct. 22. After 5,000 meters, both of the ACHS cross country teams, boys and girls, secured first place.
Overall, the girls team scored 41 points during the race, followed by Wilkes Central with 50 points, Elkin with 60 points, West Wilkes with 95 points and North Wilkes with 125 points. The first Husky to cross the finish line was Mahaley Cronk in third pace with a time of 21:01.6. In sixth place was Malorie Eller with a time of 22:39.6, and Zoe Schell finished at 23:48.4 in 11th place.
For the boys team, the Huskies totaled 47 points, outscoring their closest challenger, West Wilkes, by 20 points. Overall, West Wilkes scored 67 points, followed by Elkin and North Wilkes with 96 points, Wilkes Central with 123 points, Alleghany with 139 points and Starmount with 145 points.
The Huskies’ first finisher for the boys team was Eli Randolf, crossing the finish line in fifth place at 18:14.9. Grady Rector wasn’t far behind, finishing in eighth place with a time of 18:31.8. Josh Roten, Noah Farmer and Conner Howell then secured 11th, 13th and 14th places, respectively.
“We competed against everybody in the conference a couple of times throughout the season,” Coach Shane Greene said. “The first meet, West Wilkes boys beat our boys by just a few points, but after that we won every time we raced, so I did expect to win.”
Spanning the course of the season, Greene, coaching the team alongside his wife MaryBeth, said he has been happy seeing all of the runners continue to develop their skills, shaving off seconds from their times and setting new personal bests.
Junior Josh Roten had been trying to break 20 minutes since joining the cross country team, Greene said. He came close in the 2018 season, finishing with a time of 20:01. This season, Roten started faster than the previous year, but Greene said he was still stuck lingering around 20 minutes. At the Hagan Stone Invitational, he finally broke 20 minutes, finishing with a time of 18:56, then went on to beat that time in a local 5K with a time of 18:33, Greene said.
On the girls team, Greene said seniors Cronk, Schell and Eller have been dependable throughout all four years of their time with the Running Huskies. Greene also noted freshmen Abby McClure and Sherry Billings for their help in securing a Huskies win.
“It takes five to score as a team, and with their times, they really made the difference,” Greene said.
Nov. 6
Helping our heroes: Vaughn ensures no veteran is left behind as Ashe Veterans Service Officer
Darryl Vaughn didn’t stop serving his country when he returned from Iraq in March 2005.
Although Veterans Day offers the nation an opportunity to express our gratitude for those who chose to serve their country at home and abroad, Vaughn works all year to serve the nearly 1,800 veterans in Ashe County, ensuring that no one is left behind after returning to civilian life.
Vaughn, Ashe County’s veterans service officer and retired staff sergeant in the Army National Guard, serves as liaison between veterans, their family and any benefits they are entitled to receive from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He started in the role in 2013, and his only regret is that he wishes he started the job sooner.
With 26 years of service in the Army National Guard, he is far from lacking a working knowledge of veterans’ needs in Ashe County. Vaughn was born in Indiana in 1962 where he lived for 10 years before moving to Ashe County. When he decided to join the National Guard in 1980, he enlisted in Jefferson.
“I’ve lived here for almost 48 years now,” Vaughn said in his office on the second floor of the Ashe County Courthouse. “It is home to me.”
Vaughn said he was brought up in a military home, with a father who served in the Marine Corps and five uncles who served in numerous branches of the U.S. Military.
Vaughn was first deployed in 1990 for Operation Desert Storm, he said. He then returned to the Middle East between 2004 and 2005 for Operation Iraqi Freedom. During his tours, he served as a squad leader and assistant platoon sergeant, overseeing convoys that traveled throughout the region.
With more than two decades of time spent serving, Vaughn said having that level of comradery with his fellow servicemen ultimately influenced his decision to take the job as a veterans service officer for Ashe County.
Vaughn retired from the military in November 2005 and worked with Pepsi Bottling Ventures for several years before hearing about the available position for Ashe County’s veteran services. Within hours of interviewing for the job, he received an offer.
“I said ‘thank you,’ hung up the phone and immediately threw my stuff everywhere and cheered up and down,” Vaugh said.
As the county’s only veterans service officer, Vaugh said he’s a one-man-show, assisting with any and all kinds of needs for local veterans.
“The only bad part about my job is getting people in here, getting to know them and making friends with them, and then doing their funeral,” Vaughn said. “That’s the hardest part.”
Nov. 13
Municipal elections forecast new mayors and alderpersons
Polls closed and all three precincts reported their unofficial results for the 2019 municipal elections held Tuesday, Nov. 5, with the people of Ashe County electing their mayors and alderpersons for the upcoming four years.
In total, 256 Ashe Countians participated in this year’s election, representing a 14.73 percent turnout rate out of the 1,738 registered voters in each precinct.
For the town of West Jefferson, a total of 191 voters arrived at the polls to select a mayor and choose between six candidates running for two aldermen seats.
Tom Hartman, running unopposed for the mayoral seat left vacant by Dale Baldwin, received 151 votes; 11 votes were cast for write-in candidates.
Running for alderman were Rusty Barr, Christopher Neaves, Crystal Miller, Laura McPherson, Jeffery Caudill and Grant Price. Of those six, the people of West Jefferson chose Rusty Barr and Crystal Miller to represent the town on its board of aldermen.
Barr, running as an incumbent after being appointed to the position on July 1 after the death of Brett Summey, received 150 votes. Miller, manager of Bohemia and president of the West Jefferson Business Association, received a total of 80 votes.
Of the other four candidates for alderman, Price received 67 votes, Neaves received 29, McPherson received 18 and Caudill received 13.
Out of the 41 voters who turned out for the Town of Jefferson’s municipal election, incumbent Mayor Bluferd Eldreth defeated Mike Spencer by two votes, receiving a total of 20. One write-in vote was cast for alderman Charles Caudill, as well as one provisional ballot.
For the two alderman seats available, incumbent alderpersons Cathy Ballou and Charles Caudill ran unopposed. Ballou received 29 votes, and Caudill received 34.
A total of 24 citizens cast their votes in Lansing, with all of them voting for Mack Powers, who ran unopposed.
Elsewhere, incumbent alderpersons Jim Blevins, Tom Richardson and Cheyenne Blevins all kept their seats. Jim Blevins, Tina Greer and Richardson ran for two of the seats, while Cheyenne Blevins ran unopposed to keep her appointed, unexpired seat. Jim Blevins received 17 votes, Greer received 6 and Richardson received 22. Cheyenne Blevins was voted for by all 24 who turned out.
Poe show stifles Starmount, Huskies crowned co-champs
The Ashe County Huskies football team (7-4, 6-1 MVAC) made the journey to Boonville Friday, Nov. 8, for one final conference game against the Starmount Rams (5-6, 2-5 MVAC), winning in a 52-14 blowout. With the win, the Huskies sealed their spot as co-champions of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.
Elsewhere, Elkin (9-2, 6-1 MVAC) held on to win their game against Alleghany (3-8, 2-5 MVAC) and finish with an identical record to Ashe’s, leading to a split conference championship for the two teams.
After the game, head coach Brian Hampton said he was proud of his team’s work this season. He added that, given their win over Elkin Oct. 4, they were sole champions in their eyes.
“If you told me when we left Avery High School that we’d be sitting here celebrating a conference championship, I’d have had some questions,” Hampton said. “That talks about how hard they’ve worked, the commitment they’ve had throughout the season and we’ve improved.”
Nov. 20
Longtime Ashe County resident receives letter from British royalty
Not many people can say they have received a personal letter from Buckingham Palace, but one Ashe County local recently opened his mailbox to find a letter from the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Archie Pierce, a lifelong resident of Ashe County, reached out to the royal couple on Oct. 1 to share that he and the heir to the royal title, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, share the same first name.
“I was tickled to death when I read that you named your new son Archie,” Pierce wrote in his letter. “I am so pleased to know that I am going to share a name with someone so important.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex responded on Nov. 5 to thank Pierce for his letter.
“Your reasons for writing as you did are appreciated and their royal highnesses were heartened to hear you were tickled to learn of Archie’s name,” the letter read.
Pierce said that he had only known of three other people with his name before learning he shared a name with the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Archie in the comic books, Archie Campbell and Archie Bunker.
With the letter from Buckingham Palace, Pierce now has something unique to give to his grandchildren, which he hoped to receive after sending the letter.
Nov. 27
Baldwin honored before he leaves office
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, a gathering at the Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church in West Jefferson took the time to celebrate a man who has given his heart to West Jefferson, and his time to public service. They honored Mayor Dale Baldwin, whose 32 total years as mayor or alderman has coincided with the town’s growth and development into what it is today.
Baldwin’s time as elected official began in 1967, serving as a town alderman until 1977, and again from 1985-1989. Eight years later, he became mayor, serving until 2007, and again since 2011. However, there will not be another run for Baldwin, with him announcing he would not seek another term in July.
The celebration Nov. 25 was attended by many of the people who have worked with Baldwin during his time in office. Town aldermen, state Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Blowing Rock), state Rep. Ray Russell (D-Boone), Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell, former Sheriff Jim Hartley and Ashe County commissioners were just some of those who shared in the celebration.
West Jefferson Alderman John Reeves served as the emcee for the event, welcoming everyone before handing the microphone to Baldwin for him to specifically point out his family.
West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price read two letters to Baldwin, both thanking him for his long period of service and his role in the town’s development. Ballard then stepped to the podium, thanking Baldwin for the warmth he showed her.
Baldwin’s good friend David Vanhoy, funeral director for Badger Funeral Home, spoke about the long time he and Baldwin have been friends. He joked about the pair’s opposing political ideologies and the times they have spent together.
Finally, Baldwin stepped back up to the podium.
“It’s hard to say how many friends you have when something like this comes up,” Baldwin said. “I really appreciate everyone for coming. All of this stuff they’ve said about me, it doesn’t happen on account of one man. It happens because of a group.”
WJPD: Pedestrian killed, driver charged after U.S. 221 wreck
A woman from Jefferson who was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 221 at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, has died, according to the West Jefferson Police Department.
Kelly McNeil, 48, of Jefferson, was jogging along U.S. 221 on the shoulder of the northbound lane toward the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. 163. Velma Sparks, 56, of Piney Creek, driving a 2007 Toyota, was traveling northbound on U.S. 221 toward Lowe’s Drive. The vehicle failed to maintain lane control and struck McNeil, according to Captain Josh Hodges of West Jefferson Police Department.
McNeil was initially taken to Ashe Memorial Hospital by Ashe Medics before being transported to Johnson City Medical Center, according to Candace Barker of Ashe Medics. McNeil died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Sparks was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle Friday, Nov. 22, according to WJPD.
Dec. 11
High winds damage high school gym, auditorium
About 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, Ashe County Schools Superintendent Phyllis Yates thought high winds might cause a two-hour delay or potentially a full cancelation. She did not expect the roof to be lifted off of the Ashe County High School gym.
“That high school’s over 20 years old,” Yates said. “When it was initially built, the way you put on a flat roof was with glue. Well over 20 years, that glue begins to rot. The wind got under a corner of it, and since that glue was so rotten, it got under the whole thing.”
Yates said the roof’s lifting hurt the drain pipes attached to it. The lifting broke some of the drain pipes, which fell through to the gym. Luckily, the bleachers had not been put back after a recent basketball game, catching the debris and protecting the recently re-done floors.
Yates said there were too many things that also could’ve been going wrong around the county to have school, so the day was canceled.
Almost immediately, the school’s maintenance department got in contact with companies willing to help. B & G Plumbing and Northwest Roofing came over and worked until past 9 p.m. to fix the problems in the gym. Yates said the two companies left other jobs to come help the school.
Dec. 18
Stumb made permanent County Manager
Adam Stumb was named permanent Ashe County Manager Monday, Dec. 16 at the end of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Stumb has been serving in an interim role since June, 2018, after the board placed Sam Yearick on administrative leave May 21, 2018. Yearick was on paid leave until Dec. 2, when his contract ended.
Board Chairman Todd McNeill said the decision was an easy one, and it did not take much discussion to decide.
“Adam stepped into a big role a year-and-a-half ago and has been impressive throughout that time,” McNeill said. “He has earned the trust of county staff and the public. He has demonstrated sound judgement, as well as exceptional management skills, which made this an easy decision for our board to make.”
