West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers this evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers this evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.