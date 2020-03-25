WEST JEFFERSON — A two-vehicle accident occurred on March 10 around 4 p.m. at the intersection of NC-163 and US-221.
According to Officer David Farmer of the West Jefferson Police Department, Matthew Jones of Lansing was turned left onto South Jefferson Avenue from US-221 when he entered the intersection with a red light emitting. Jones’ truck struck the car occupied by Obdulia Aguilar Avendano of West Jefferson.
Avendano was medically transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital following the collision and Farmer issued a citation to Jones for running a red light.
