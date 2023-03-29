HIGH POINT - Guilford County Commissioner, James Upchurch, has announced his candidacy for North Carolina State Treasurer in the upcoming 2024 election. Upchurch said, “Republicans, have worked hard over the past decade to decrease our state’s debt and lower costs for North Carolinians. Our pension fund is one of the best in the nation. It’s essential that we elect a conservative Treasurer to keep our state on the right track.”
Commissioner Upchurch has highlighted healthcare and education, as two of his highest priorities. “We need to improve healthcare in our state, and that starts with our state employees and the state health plan. I am committed to continuing the fight against hospitals that overcharge patients and lack transparency when it comes to the price of their services, thereby driving up the cost of treatment. This will ultimately make healthcare more accessible and affordable to all North Carolinians. Moreover, I am deeply concerned about the quality of healthcare in rural areas of the state. Many people living in these areas have limited access to healthcare services. I will work tirelessly to improve the quality and quantity of healthcare facilities in these areas so that everyone, regardless of their zip code, can access the healthcare they need.”
Also, “As North Carolina’s Treasurer, I will use my position as a member of the State Board of Education to empower our parents and eliminate political indoctrination in our schools. With only half of our students able to perform at grade level, it is my firm belief that we need more parent involvement, not less.”
“I believe that North Carolina has tremendous potential, and I want to work to make our state an even better place to live, work, and raise a family”, said Upchurch. “I am committed to serving the people of North Carolina with integrity and passion, and I look forward to earning their support during my 100-county tour.”
For more information about James Upchurch and his campaign for State Treasurer, please visit his website at www.jamesupchurchnc.com.
