The first Board of Education meeting of 2020 will be held on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Annex.
Please note the meeting time has also been changed from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the month of March as well.
Main action items that will be addressed at this month’s meeting include overnight trips for Ashe County Beta Club and Ashe County Husky Vanguard Marching Band Members. There will also be a request for a local student who resides in Ashe County to attend school in Watauga County and also a request for an overnight trip for a competition for the ACHS ProStart I class.
Some considerations that will be mentioned during the meeting are afterschool services and management for K-8 students, revisions to the Employee Use of Social Media policy.
Updates will be provided about the meeting that was held with Architect Larry Green and his engineers which was followed by school visits and on the 2020/2021 Budget Planning Process.
Other important announcements will include the dates for DIAL Kindergarten Screenings for each elementary school and information about the upcoming Spelling Bee.
The next regular scheduled meeting of the Board is scheduled for Feb. 3 and will be held in the ACHS Commons area. The meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will serve as the annual recognition program.
