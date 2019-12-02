JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Board of Aldermen met for their monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 25 at Jefferson Town Hall, discussing a variety of subjects in the town.
Town Manager Cathy Howell said she gave the board an update on getting new stop signs and street signage for the town. Howell said the signs have been ordered, and will arrive soon.
The board also discussed the new building for the Jefferson Police Department. Howell said the new building will be located right behind the current location, with the old department planned to be demolished. Howell said the structure of the building cannot be salvaged, with the chimney now with a noticeable lean.
The board also followed in the suit of other municipalities and the county itself by passing a resolution in support of the 2020 census.
The next meeting of the Jefferson Board of Aldermen will be Monday, Dec. 23.
