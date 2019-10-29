JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Board of Aldermen was called to order at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, discussing the installation of new stop signs and street signage for the town. Aldermen Mark Johnston and Wes Williams were not in attendance for the meeting.
Town Manager Cathy Howell said she is currently in the process of determining how many signs are needed and ordering parts. She added that there is not yet a time of completion for the project, aside from it being completed within the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Alderman Charles Caudill noted that he noticed a lot of the town’s signs are faded and difficult to read. No action was taken following the discussion.
With no other business to discuss, the meeting adjourned within 15 minutes. The next regular meeting of the Jefferson Board of Aldermen is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Jefferson Town Hall.
