JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Board of Aldermen held its regular meeting on Monday, July 22, with discussion centered on installing new welcome signs for the town and the U.S. 221 Section E widening delay.
Town manager Cathy Howell said that she was hoping to find someone local to purchase the welcome signs from, and after some searching, she said that Hobby Barn in West Jefferson could provide the signs.
Alderman Mark Johnston said that it could be cheaper to purchase three signs at one time so that they can be placed at each of the three ways into town. Howell said she would check to see if it would in fact be cheaper.
Conversation then shifted to the U.S. 221 Section E widening delay, as previously reported by Ashe Post & Times. Alderman Charles Caudill suggested that the board should reach out to state Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Blowing Rock) to express concerns regarding the delay.
“There are some things that need to be done in Jefferson that were waiting because of that new road,” Johnston said.
Howell then said that the town could send an email to Ballard with their concerns, but no decision was officially made by the board.
The board also discussed the Worth property in Jefferson during the meeting, expressing an interest in purchasing the property from its current owner, Martha Winebarger, and developing it into a public park for the town. Howell stated that the current tax value for the land is $59,000, and Johnston said he wouldn’t mind if the town paid that tax value for the property.
According to Howell, taxes are owed on the Worth property, and Winebarger has not been willing to discuss the property with the town. The board then moved to begin foreclosure proceedings on the property based on a failure to pay property taxes. The motion carried unanimously.
The meeting adjourned after about 40 minutes. The board of alderman’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. in Jefferson Town Hall.
