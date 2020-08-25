JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Board of Aldermen met Monday, Aug. 24, in Jefferson Town Hall for its regular monthly meeting, where every member of the board was in attendance.
While there were no topics set on the budget, Alderman Mark Johnston raised the point of water drainage in the walking park next to U.S. 221.
Johnston said it’s almost impossible for people to enjoy the walking areas due to the recent rain, and the fact that the water is still there. He noted that raising up the walkways would help to alleviate the problem, with the sidewalks also needed to be repaved anyway. The rest of the board agreed, but no plan was confirmed at the time. Johnston said he would talk to some people who would know more about the process and what to do about the drainage and bring it back to the board.
With nothing else on the agenda, the meeting went into executive session after 20 minutes.
The next meeting of the Jefferson Board of Aldermen will be Monday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.
