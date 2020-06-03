JEFFERSON — The Town of Jefferson held a brief meeting on May 26 at Jefferson Town Hall to take care of its monthly business.
The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. and everyone in attendance donned a face mask and practiced social distancing.
A maximum of 10 people were allowed to be in attendance due to precautions as a result of COVID-19.
The minutes of the last meeting on March 16 were approved.
There were no public comments during the meeting and Town Manager Cathy Howell did not address any old or new business.
Board of Alderman voted to set the date of the next meeting for June 22 and a motion was made to enter an Executive Session to discuss personnel.
